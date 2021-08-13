Aug. 23 deadline set for applying for vacant Waco ISD board position

Those interested in serving as a Waco Independent School District trustee representing District 5 have until Aug. 23 to submit a letter of interest and qualifications.
Trustees decided Thursday to fill the unexpired term of Allen Sykes through board appointment with a decision made by Sept. 9. Sykes resigned from the board last month after serving 22 years as District 5 trustee. His current term is set to expire in May 2022.
To be eligible to fill the vacancy, a person must be a Texas resident for at least a year, a District 5 resident for at least six months and a registered voter.
Those wishing to apply should email a letter of interest and qualifications to monica.boyd@wacoisd.org or deliver it to the Waco ISD administration building at 501 Franklin Ave. A map showing trustee districts is available online at wacoisd.org/trusteedistricts.
Carl Hoover
Carl Hoover has covered Waco arts and entertainment, and more, for the Tribune-Herald since 1987.
