Author Os Guinness will speak at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College's Conference Center, in the first of a lecture series named for the late Ken Starr, the former Baylor University president, notable jurist and a supporter of the community college.

Guinness is an author of more than two dozen books and is a conservative commentator particularly on the topics of faith, values and liberty. His books include "The Case For Civility," "Zero Hour America" and "The Great Quest."

After the talk, Guinness will answer questions and sign copies of his books. The McLennan Honors College is hosting the talk.

Admission is free and open to the public. Tickets are available at KenStarrMemorialLectureSeries.eventbrite.com.