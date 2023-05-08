Chapel Park Elementary art enrichment teacher Su-Yen Smith is making waves in her first year as a full-time teacher, creating an undersea black light exhibit that showcases student work from all grade levels in a new way.

Smith, who recently was granted the Midway Independent School District’s Sharron Zachry Rising Star Award, said being an art teacher is a dream she didn’t know she had, but loves spending every day teaching her students to find the beauty in everything they do.

She has had her eye on an immersive multimedia project since she got the job last year, and she landed on a room-size exhibit that showcases student-crafted sea creatures that glow in the dark, including jellyfish, octopuses, fish and turtles.

Smith was a substitute teacher with Midway for three years before taking on her own class full time, coming from a graphic art and photography background.

After deciding to become a full-time teacher she sought out an alternative certification program and attended Midway’s 2022 job fair. She said the familiar faces she knew from substitute teaching at Chapel Park were ecstatic to see her at the event and ready to have her full time.

She said former principal Wes Kanawyer let her choose the art enrichment class — an immediate and easy choice — asked for a reference, shook her hand and welcomed her aboard right then and there. The accomplishment didn’t feel real until much later, she said.

“It’s like those scenes in movies when you walk away and they’re like, ‘What just happened?’ " she said.

Smith got her first taste of teaching art after she accepted the Chapel Park job, substituting for one week late in the 2022 school year at Spring Valley Elementary. The week made her feel surer she made the right decision.

“For subs you don’t want to leave anything too complicated, but it was kind of giving me a taste of rotation and getting a feel for how things work,” she said. “It made me more sure.”

Chapel Park was converted from Woodgate Intermediate School as part of the district’s $148 million project approved by voters in 2019. Smith said she moved into her brand-new classroom in July, starting from scratch with all new materials and a space she could set up however she wanted.

“The anticipation was crazy too, because we’re a brand-new campus, a brand-new school,” Smith said. “Everyone’s new. I’m not having to fill in any shoes.”

From the time she got the job Smith had her eye on an immersive art project for the end of the year, an impressive feat for a new teacher. As someone who was more interested in the musical arts when she was in school, she wanted to give her students a project that would’ve inspired her younger self.

“I’m a first-year teacher and I didn’t realize how exhausted I was going to be by this point of the year, but I had this in mind to do it,” she said.

“Even with my teacher wish list at the beginning of the year I had black lights, and one of my cousins got it for me.”

Smith’s students participated in "glow week" leading up to the full exhibit where they worked in class under the black lights, used neon-colored materials and listened to themed music.

Her youngest prekindergarten students created the large seaweed sculpture at the center of the room, covering paper plates with bright green fluorescent paint. Another pre-K class colored angler fish with neon crayons.

Kindergarteners fashioned the hanging jellyfish from paper bowls, first-graders made sea turtles from paper plates, and second-graders learned about symmetry by making 3-D fish.

“Third grade did those wonderful little fish sculptures,” Smith said.

“It was to teach them how to a do a pinch pot and they’re all like, ‘It looks like a frog!’ So it’s a frog-fish.”

Her three fourth-grade classes each did different drawings of whales, sharks and sea horses using oil pastels. Fifth grade was the only class to do work on black paper, using white pencil to draw their octopuses and painting them with neon paint.

The work pops under the art exhibit’s black lights, placing viewers in a true undersea experience as deep sea sounds play in the background.

Smith said she is learning along with her students, as they learn new techniques and she learns how to teach them. She hopes things will run more smoothly in years to come as students who are also new to the building learn how her class works and she can allow them more independence.

She hopes to make the immersive project a tradition with a different theme every year, with the eventual goal of putting on a larger, multi-exhibit art show.

“Every lesson that I start is the first time I’m doing it … so I was a little overwhelmed but at the end of the day, just their joy and their absolute excitement over the experience itself made it totally worth it,” she said.

Smith’s hard work in her first year has paid off, winning the Sharron Zachry Rising Star Award from the Midway Education Foundation a few weeks ago. The award, presented each year to Midway alumni new to the teaching career, was a surprise and an honor, she said.

“She (Sharron Zachry) was my principal when I went to school here,” Smith said.

“She was a presence, so to get that and to know that, that to me is very special in itself.”

Coming from a customer service background, Smith said she’s used to working hard and getting little recognition because that’s what was expected. She said her principal’s faith in her, the recognition she’s received from colleagues and support is something that she’ll carry with her always, and it keeps her dedicated to providing the best for her students.

Although she receives much of the praise, Smith said her students are the ones who do the real work. She said she hopes to teach her students that art can be at the foundation of any career path they choose and that no matter what, there’s beauty at the heart of every project or journey.

“I’m teaching them that no matter how it comes out, it’s going to be art,” she said. “I want my kids, I want all my students, my little artists to know that art is in everything. … Just see it through, see what happens. And if it doesn’t come out the way you planned, good! You learned from it and you wouldn’t have come up with this amazing thing.”