Banks give to TSTC scholarship program

Four Central Texas banks recently made contributions to Texas State Technical College’s Helping Hands Scholarship in Waco.
American Bank, Central National Bank, Community Bank & Trust and First National Bank of Central Texas each contributed $10,000 to help students in need.
Bill Nesbitt, chairman and chief executive officer of Central National Bank, said TSTC is an outstanding example of accountability.
“The key to our relationship with TSTC is a real strong respect for TSTC’s approach to education,“ he said. “They have connected the funds that they request and receive from the state of Texas to the job they do preparing students for employment, and the better job they do, the more they get paid.”
Dan Ingham, vice president of marketing and communications at First National Bank of Central Texas, said the bank believes in giving support locally.
“We are big believers in TSTC and what they do for this community,” he said. “We see the impact with the bank and our employees, some of whom are TSTC graduates, and the customers in our community.”
Pete Rowe, vice president of development for the TSTC Foundation, said the banks acknowledge the economic benefits TSTC brings to the region and state.
“Higher wages for trained technology workers and a more trained workforce mean a greater impact on the local economy,” he said. “The banks are able to help many students who are at financial risk to maintain their place and ensure that they get a degree and experience a productive career.”
The Helping Hands Scholarship is a short-term solution for students who have nonacademic financial problems preventing them from completing classes. Students who need assistance can talk to their enrollment coaches to begin the application process.
For more information on giving to TSTC, go to www.tstc.edu/tstcfoundation/giving/
