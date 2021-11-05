Baylor announces timeframe for basketball arena, names football operations facility after donors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We essentially laid the tracks over which our university will travel over the next five years as we seek to become a preeminent, if not the preeminent, Christian research university in this country,” Regents Chair Mark Rountree said. “So it was an exciting day.”

Next year tuition will increase by 3%, room costs will increase by 2% and board costs will increase by 3%.

The board also approved $1.7 million to build a new materials laboratory space in the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative and $1.1 million to build and install a life-size sculpture of a Columbian mammoth in front of the Mayborn Museum, funded by an anonymous gift.

Five dorms will be renovated, starting next year with Collins Hall. Work on Memorial Hall and Alexander Hall will be up next, followed by Allen-Dawson Hall and Kokernot Hall.

“These are projects that are well overdue,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone said. “This framework allows us to fund those to move forward. So we’re really excited about that. It would be really good for our students and their living conditions.”