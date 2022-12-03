Baylor aviation accident investigation lab bound for Waco Reginal Airport

Baylor University aviation students soon will learn to investigate air crashes using the wreckage of an actual crashed aircraft.

The Baylor Institute for Air Science will build an aviation accident investigation lab on a little more than an acre leased at Waco Regional Airport.

"We will stage a set of aircraft wreckage at the site," institute Director William Cade III said by phone Friday.

The students taking a course on investigating aircraft crashes will go out to the outdoor lab to practice forensic investigations, Cade said.

"The wreckage will be set up to look like different crash scenarios," Andy Olvis, who teaches the crash investigation course, said by phone Friday. "Then when the students come to look at it, they'll document the parts, look for ground scars and try to figure out how it ended up where it was post-impact."

The lab and the reconfigurable aircraft wreckage, from a plane that actually crashed in 2016, will give the students practical application of what they learn in the classroom, Olvis said.

"By the end of each lab (session) they should have a hypothesis on how it could have ended up on the ground where it was located," he said.

Waco City Council approved a five-year lease for the site Nov. 15, and the city will charge the university $5,000 annually, according to council documents.

Olvis, a part-time lecturer with Baylor who works full-time as an aviation accident investigator with the Federal Aviation Administration, brought the idea for the accident lab to Baylor. He said the larger aviation degree programs at other major universities have similar labs.

"The problem universities usually run into is acquiring the wreckage," Olvis said.

Even small commercial aircraft are usually insured and after a crash, the insurer will usually sell the recovered aircraft on to an air salvage yard, Olvis said. He found out about a 2016 crash of an uninsured aircraft in Val Verde County and was able to arrange for the wreckage to be donated for education, Olvis said.

Olvis teaches course for the Baylor institute in aircraft accident investigations in the fall, and in the spring an aviation safety course. Cade said the institute plans to have the lab set up with outdoor seating and stageable aircraft wreckage by the time Olvis’ students need it for the fall 2023 semester.

During his 21 years serving in the United States Marine Corps as an air traffic controller, Olvis learned to work investigations of "class A mishaps," he said. Upon retirement from the Marine Corps in 2010, he started an air traffic controller training program at Texas State Technical College, he said.

The following year, the National Transportation Safety Board recruited him to be an aircraft crash investigator. A few weeks ago, in September, the FAA recruited him away from the NTSB.

Olvis said he has lived in Waco and taught with the institute since 2020.

"The goal of crash investigations is to uncover the cause," Olvis said.

Then he said the FAA and the aviation industry work to make sure all pilots and aircraft maintenance programs prevent whatever caused the crash.

Baylor's aviation program lets students complete flight training and pilot licensing as part of a bachelor's degree program, Cade said.

The training at the outdoor lab facility will mean graduates with the Baylor Bachelor of Science in aviation will be better prepared to work crash investigations, which they may have to do early in their flying careers, Olvis said.