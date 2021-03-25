Baylor basketball fans making most of NCAA runs despite shortage of tickets

Shirts will come in green, gray and white, and would sell for about $20 apiece, Ginsburg said. The demand for memorabilia was quick when the Lady Bears won the national championship in 2012, their second of three under Mulkey.

"We started printing in the fourth quarter, and people began lining up outside at 2 a.m.," Ginsburg said. "It was pretty cool."

He and his wife, Janet, have tickets to the national championship game in San Antonio, if the Lady Bears make it that far.

"Baylor sent out a notice two weeks ago to sponsors, giving them the choice of two tickets to the Sweet 16, Elite Eight or Final Four," Ginsburg said. "We were put in the championship round. My wife is one of the Lady Bears' biggest fans. She yells at them, screams at them. She'll say, 'She missed a lay-up,' and I'll say, 'Well, they're still up by 42 points,' but she's not hearing that."

Kyle Citrano, president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said his George's restaurant on Hewitt Drive will have TVs tuned to Bears' basketball Saturday and throughout the tournament.

He said other local drinking and dining establishments likely will do likewise.