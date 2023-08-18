Members of the Baylor class of 2027 were not the only Baylor bears moving into their new homes on campus this week.

Judge Indy and Judge Belle, Baylor University’s newest live bear mascots, moved into the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat in the heart of Baylor’s campus Thursday morning and were met by large crowds of students, parents and Baylor faculty itching for a first sight of the almost 7-month-old cubs. The bears, who are cousins, could be seen checking out their new digs as they playfully wrestled with one another, came up to the interior fences and windows to investigate and say hello to the many onlookers, and even climbed the interior fencing of the habitat, getting close to the top before a recently-installed “lid” forced them to retreat to the habitat floor.

The habitat had to be “cub proofed” because of the curious nature of Indy and Belle, which has not been needed before, said Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, associate director of student activities and director of the Baylor Chamber of Commerce.

“When Joy and Lady came to the habitat, there were two or three. They were large and they couldn't get out quite as easily," Farquhar-Caddell said, referring to previous mascots. "Indy and Belle, they love climbing. They love finding ways to sneak out of things. We put a lid on top of the mesh so that they couldn't climb out, and just really made sure everything was safe. They like to explore like a toddler. They love to play with things, mess with things, pick at things. We want to make sure everything is safe for them, which is what we've done now.”

Prior to Thursday, the cubs had been hanging out at a private, off-campus facility. Baylor has previously used the facility as an additional space to take its live mascots a few times a week so that they can roam and play in a larger, more open space free from onlookers.

Now, the cubs have swapped places with Lady, who was taken to the off-campus facility Wednesday to her “retirement home,” a mini version of the on-campus habitat where the elderly bear, now 21, can spend the rest of her days relaxing.

“It's just a dream out there for her,” Farquhar-Caddell said. “She's living her best life.”

Lady's sister and fellow mascot, Joy, died in 2022.

Farquhar-Caddell said the last few months at the off-campus habitat were crucial for Indy and Belle to bond with their trainers and caregivers, while the caregivers also learned about the bears, such as their favorite foods and their personalities.

Previously, trainers taught bears “learned behaviors” as an enrichment activity, such as doing a Baylor Sic ‘Em, which is actually a natural movement for bears in the wild to bat food out of trees. Farquhar-Caddell said Indy and Belle will be trained similarly once they are about a year old, with current trainings revolving around building relationships with trainers and learning to communicate.

“They're like a sponge. They soak lots of things up,” Farquhar-Caddell said. “But if you overload them on the front end, it can be a little overwhelming. We always want learning new behaviors to be a positive experience. So by spacing it out, each time they learn something new it's a positive experience that is not stressful but enriching.”

Baylor junior Abbie Wickham, a caregiver for the bears, said it was great to see the many people who came out to watch the cubs' on-campus introduction. She said so far, the bears have loved the new habitat and have been curious about the many visitors to the habitat.

Farquhar-Caddell said when Baylor was looking to adopt new live mascots, it was imperative to find bears that liked human interaction and could handle the many visitors to the habitat, estimated at a quarter million per year.

“We're glad that they're naturally disposed to like human interaction,” Farquhar-Caddell said. “But as they grow up, it'll become more and more normal for them. So a game day here, when we have tens of thousands of people come to see the bears, that will just be normal for them. Since they naturally like that and thrive off that, it'll be a natural pattern for their day and for their week.”

Farquhar-Caddell said there are a few ways to tell Indy and Belle apart, both physically and in their personalities. He said Belle is smaller and has a more narrow face, and is feistier than Indy, often being the one to instigate playful roughhousing with Indy. He said Indy is rounder and fluffier than her cousin, and is the more easy-going and chill of the two.

Wickham said Belle is the “little sister” of the duo, and said the two cubs have so far been inseparable.

“They love to play and kind of explore things together,” Wickham said. “As they're out in the habitat for the first time without one of us in there with them, they're definitely staying closer to each other. It's kind of their safe space. And even at night, when we put them down to go to sleep, they'll stay pretty close together. They're very, very close, so it's really awesome to watch them go through this together and kind of see how they rely on each other throughout it.”

Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the cubs are very active, and she said she cannot wait for the cubs to be introduced to more people at Baylor over the first weeks of the semester.

"We cannot wait for everybody to meet Judge Indy and Judge Belle," Livingstone said. "It's going to be very exciting to have new cubs on campus. They are rambunctious and active and they play all the time."

From the pictures of the cubs unveiled in May to their move-in in August, it is clear the cubs have already grown quite a bit. Wickham said Indy and Belle have been bottle fed milk on a high fat diet and have grown quickly due to their high rate of consumption. She said it will take two to three years for Indy and Belle to reach their full size.

Baylor freshman Duchesse Ndulue said the cubs are “really cute” and “so small and adorable.” She said it was cool to see the bears live, up close and personal and see how they interact with one another, eat and live their lives.

Baylor sophomore Kevin Wang said it was fun to see the baby bears, and said they acted much more energetically than Lady. He said having live mascots sets Baylor apart.

“Other schools are ‘We’re the tiger, the lion, we’re the bear’ or whatever,” Wang said. “But Baylor says ‘We're the bear’ and we actually have a bear.”

Many of the signs around the habitat still reflect the previous tenants, Joy and Lady. Although the cubs are now officially moved in, there will be a celebration and official introduction to the cubs from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 26, when the new signs featuring Indy and Belle will be unveiled, Farquhar-Caddell said. It is scheduled for the morning before the Baylor athletics Meet the Bears event at McLane Stadium.