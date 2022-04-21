Baylor business professor receives Fulbright award

Leslie Palich, Ph.D., the W.A. (Agnes) Mays Professor of Entrepreneurship in Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar award to Ireland, a competitive fellowship of the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Fulbright Scholar awards give exceptional opportunities to the best of U.S. scholars to teach and research abroad, a role important to international diplomacy as they build relationships between people and nations.

As a Fulbright U.S. Scholar, Palich will work with the entrepreneurship faculty at Dublin City University for the fall semester. His studies will include researching ethical standards of Irish small business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as writing business cases on ventures selected by project participants.

“The primary project that I have planned will be an exploration of the ethical attitudes of small business owners in Ireland and the implications of various ethical values on venture conduct and performance outcomes,” Palich said.

Palich will write papers based on his research project and small business cases studies for publication in academic journals. Such work is “important to building Baylor’s reputation and will support the research thrust of our strategic vision,” he said.

Palich has been a member of the business school faculty since 1991.