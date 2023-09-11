They gathered some 250 strong at McLane Stadium before dawn Monday while their classmates slept.

For an hour, the Baylor University students, some wearing packs and uniforms, ran up and down the bleacher steps, through the concourses and onto the field, joined by veterans and civilians in a variety of fitness attire.

They were running to honor the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and the heroes that rose to the occasion. The students, largely from Baylor University’s ROTC programs, marked 2,000 steps that firefighters and other first responders climbed in the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001 to help people escape.

“On that day, lives were lost on U.S. soil,” said ROTC Cadet Charlie Fizich. “I believe those were children of God. This is for them, not for me, not to get a workout. It’s important to see those people who died for who they really were.”

Students of Fizich’s generation were unborn or too young to register the horror of that day, when a group of men hijacked commercial airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Still, they joined with others in the Waco community and around the country in observing the anniversary.

“It’s heartening to see the younger generation understand the meaning and significance of 9/11 even though they weren’t alive or were too young to remember it,” Lt. Col. Ken Sterling, commander of Air Force ROTC Det. 810, said Monday. “It shaped the course of foreign affairs for our country for two decades and continues to do so even with the (U.S. military) drawdowns in the Middle East.”

This year’s memorial stair climb began as an idea with Army ROTC students at Baylor University who went to their military science professors saying that 9/11 is still an important historic event to remember, Lt. Col. Kevin Nogle, professor of military science and chair of the Army ROTC department at Baylor, said Monday.

“They absolutely came up with this whole event from idea to execution,” Nogle said. “And as soon as we had a firm concept we went to Air Force (ROTC) and invited them to join with us.”

ROTC cadets said they ran and climbed in solidarity with the victims of that day and those who fought in subsequent wars.

Baylor students Olivia Smith and Amanda Gambell, neither one part of an ROTC unit, joined the cadets.

Smith, who rooms with Baylor Army ROTC cadet, ran as “a remembrance for all the people who lost their lives on 9/11.”

Gambell, whose father served in the military and lost a friend from high school, said she ran Monday because 9/11 is an important part of American history.

“It has shaped who we are,” Gambell said. “Even though we didn’t live through it, it still shapes America today.”

Jared Gould, assistant director for fitness initiatives at Baylor University, said he ran because he will never forget what 9/11 meant to this country. Gould said before Monday’s run he had been working with Baylor’s veterans and Air Force ROTC on some fitness projects.

The two top military officers, Nogle and Sterling, also said they wanted to have a similar memorial event next year and bring more student veterans and former service members who work at the university into it as well.

Cadets and other members of the Baylor community weren’t the only ones to commemorate 9/11. On Saturday, the Waco area detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League ran relays up Jacob’s Ladder on Cameron Park Drive to commemorate the 2,000 steps as well.

On Monday, all Waco’s fire stations also conducted memorials.

Because of the bravery and courage of the 343 firefighters who died in New York City on 9/11, thousands were able to safely escape the World Trade Center before the towers fell, said Robbie Bergerson, executive deputy fire chief of Waco Fire Department.

“It is very important that we remember the physical and mental demands that they, and all the other first responders who helped that day, endured,” Bergerson said Monday.