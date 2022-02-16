Baylor conference to examine racism and white churches

A three-day conference beginning Thursday at Baylor University's Truett Seminary will explore what white Christian churches can and should do to combat racism in and outside their membership.

"Do We Want to Be Healed? Racism in the White Church" organized by Baylor professor Greg Garrett, will feature national scholars Kristin Du Mez, author of "Jesus and John Wayne"; Robert Jones, author of "The End of White Christian America"; and Catherine Meeks, author of "Passionate For Justice" as keynote speakers in an effort to stir discussion of racism as an issue white churches need to address.

The conference, the first of three planned over the next three years, also will feature Baylor faculty and Texas pastors in a wide-ranging look at the subject that will include music and film as possible tools to create dialogue.

Garrett said the conference will combine consciousness-raising with practical direction to resources for pastors and churches willing to tackle racism. One of the issues that white Christians face is a social pushback that racism is a political, not a spiritual or theological problem, he said.

"We want to provide spiritual resources on what good preaching on racial justice will look like," Garrett said.