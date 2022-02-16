Baylor conference to examine racism and white churches

A three-day conference beginning Thursday at Baylor University's Truett Seminary will explore what white Christian churches can and should do to combat racism in and outside their membership.
"Do We Want to Be Healed? Racism in the White Church" organized by Baylor professor Greg Garrett, will feature national scholars Kristin Du Mez, author of "Jesus and John Wayne"; Robert Jones, author of "The End of White Christian America"; and Catherine Meeks, author of "Passionate For Justice" as keynote speakers in an effort to stir discussion of racism as an issue white churches need to address.
The conference, the first of three planned over the next three years, also will feature Baylor faculty and Texas pastors in a wide-ranging look at the subject that will include music and film as possible tools to create dialogue.
Garrett said the conference will combine consciousness-raising with practical direction to resources for pastors and churches willing to tackle racism. One of the issues that white Christians face is a social pushback that racism is a political, not a spiritual or theological problem, he said.
"We want to provide spiritual resources on what good preaching on racial justice will look like," Garrett said.
Garrett, an English professor and prolific author whose most recent work is "A Long, Long Way: Hollywood's Unfinished Journey from Racism to Reconciliation," received a $488,000 Eula Mae & John Baugh Foundation grant last year to study racial mythologies. That grant is underwriting the conference. Garrett has written several novels and multiple books examining the interaction of faith and pop culture over his career, but for the last seven years has focused more on the issues of race, faith and social justice.
The conference's keynote speakers and their scheduled appearances are:
- Catherine Meek, executive director of The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing, 4 p.m. Thursday. Joining the conference via streaming video, she will speak on "Do You Want To Be Healed?" Meek also will join Malcolm Foley, director of the Black Church Studies Program at Truett Seminary, at 11 a.m. Friday on "Seeking Racial Healing."
- Kristin Du Mez, Calvin University professor of history and gender studies, 4 p.m. Friday with "White Evangelicals on Race." Du Mez also will join Beth Allison Barr, a Baylor history professor and author of "The Making of Biblical Womanhood," at 2:30 p.m. Friday on "White Evangelical Christianity."
- Robert Jones, CEO and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute, 11:15 a.m. Saturday. He will speak on "Racism and Repair: Healing the White Church," after a 9:45 a.m. conversation with Baylor professor Mia Moody-Ramirez on "White Too Long."
Garrett said the three keynote speakers will address the social and cultural tangles interwoven with racism: Meek on how reconciliation and healing are essential for people of faith; Du Mez on how toxic evangelical masculinity has created power structures excluding women and people of color; and Jones on his national surveys and polls showing evangelicals increasingly identifying over issues of culture and politics more than religious beliefs.
"They're telling us essentially that we're in a strange and dangerous place in American history where for some Christianity is a harmful influence on democracy," Garrett said.
The conference also will feature a 7 p.m. Thursday session by Baylor professor Bob Darden titled "Engaging Race Through Gospel Music" followed by a gospel concert by Baylor assistant professor Stephanie Boddie and a 7 p.m. Friday screening of the film "Crash," with a post-film discussion of prejudice by Garrett and Houston pastor Sean Palmer.
Others participating in the three-day conference include Steve Wells, pastor of Houston's South Main Baptist Church; Ralph West, senior pastor of Houston's The Church Without Walls; Baylor President Linda Livingstone; and Truett Seminary Dean Todd Still.
Registration to attend the conference in-person is $29, and registration to watch online is free at baylor.edu/truett.