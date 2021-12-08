Baylor drops brief employee vaccine requirement, citing stay against federal rule

Baylor University announced Tuesday that a nationwide vaccine mandate for federal contractors no longer applies to the university after a federal judge issued an injunction against the order.

A Georgia federal court issued the injunction blocking the executive order, which passed Sept. 9 and required federal contractors and subcontractors to mandate the vaccine for employees, according to the Associated Press. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia filed a suit against the federal government along with several contractors.

U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued the stay Tuesday.

The university issued a statement Nov. 22 reminding students and employees that the university had to comply with federal vaccination requirements, though multiple states were challenging them in court.

“Please note that just as there continues to be uncertainty with COVID-19, the legal environment regarding the pandemic remains fluid as well,” the most recent update states.