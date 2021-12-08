Baylor drops brief employee vaccine requirement, citing stay against federal rule

Baylor University announced Tuesday that a nationwide vaccine mandate for federal contractors no longer applies to the university after a federal judge issued an injunction against the order.
A Georgia federal court issued the injunction blocking the executive order, which passed Sept. 9 and required federal contractors and subcontractors to mandate the vaccine for employees, according to the Associated Press. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia filed a suit against the federal government along with several contractors.
U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued the stay Tuesday.
The university issued a statement Nov. 22 reminding students and employees that the university had to comply with federal vaccination requirements, though multiple states were challenging them in court.
“Please note that just as there continues to be uncertainty with COVID-19, the legal environment regarding the pandemic remains fluid as well,” the most recent update states.
Baylor University spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the student vaccination rate sat at 77.5% as of Wednesday. Employees have an overall rate of 88.7%, which breaks down to 90% of faculty and 87% of staff.
More than 3,000 students and employees who are unvaccinated and who have not recently had the virus received mandatory tests last week. The weekly testing, which has been mandatory, will be voluntary for the last two weeks of the semester. Roughly 300 students and employees had taken tests voluntarily as of Wednesday.
Fogleman reiterated that the vaccine requirement was a federal mandate from the Biden administration that the university was subject to, and not something the university enacted.
“Our Health Center continues to offer vaccines and boosters for faculty, staff and students, as well as their spouses and dependents,” she said. “Testing also continues on campus although it is voluntary for the final two weeks of the fall semester as we have fewer events and our case counts remain manageable.”