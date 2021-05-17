Baylor ends masking requirement for the fully vaccinated

Baylor University is relaxing a strict on-campus masking policy in keeping with new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Face coverings are no longer required indoors or outdoors for students, staff and others on campus who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the university announced Monday.

Others must still wear masks when indoors, officials said.

As of Monday, 32% of the campus community was fully vaccinated, including 51% of employees and 32.1% of students.

Baylor wrapped up its spring semester classes early this month and had its commencement exercises May 6-8. A "minimester" began May 12 and wraps up May 28.

Baylor's COVID-19 tracker Monday showed that the campus had nine active cases. The university is continuing to require weekly COVID-19 tests for all on campus who are not fully vaccinated.

Baylor will hold a family vaccine clinic Saturday for faculty, staff, students and their spouses and dependents 12 years and older. More information is available at www.baylor.edu/vaccine.