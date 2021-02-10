Baylor Faculty Senate backs LGBTQ student group's bid for university recognition

The Baylor University Faculty Senate is supporting an unofficial LGBTQ student group’s request for an official charter from the university, giving the students and their allies renewed hope.
The Baylor chapter of Gamma Alpha Upsilon, formerly the Sexual Identity Forum, has been active in one form or another for at least a decade. The group has made many formal requests for a charter from the university’s Division of Student Life, which would make GAY an official student group, but has been rebuffed each time.
The faculty senate voted Tuesday to support the group, with 26 in favor, nine opposed and four abstentions. Faculty members who voted in favor did so because Gamma Alpha Upsilon provides the kind of support LGBTQ students need, said Faculty Senate Chair Matt Cordon, a Baylor Law professor and director of its legal writing program.
“I think, irrespective of the vote, everyone expressed support for students,” Cordon said. “It was a question about differences of opinion about supporting this organization for different deeply-held beliefs.”
He said much of the senate’s usual business is fairly mundane, and it is not usual for the body to make statements like Tuesday’s vote.
“We don’t make policy and we don’t have a formal governance role, but the administration and the board have done a great job of maintaining communication with us,” Cordon said. “When we’ve taken actions like this in the past, historically both the board the administration will proceed with the decision-making listening to our voice.”
BU Bears for All, an alumni group that supports recognizing the student charter, sent a letter to the faculty senate in October asking it to consider supporting the student group. The letter compares the decision to similar faculty moves to support racial integration in the 1960s.
The university acknowledged the vote in a statement released to the Waco Tribune-Herald on Wednesday.
“We appreciate the work of the Faculty Senate and the role it plays in representing the voices of the academic community,” according to the statement. “The resolution from the Faculty Senate is non-binding, but as with other resolutions, it will be taken into consideration as the University continues discussions to provide a caring, supportive community.”
Alpha Gamma Upsilon President Emma Fraley, a senior from Portland, said she and the other officers are “over the moon” about the decision. The vote does not grant the group the charter it is after, but the show of support makes a big difference, Fraley said.
“We’ve got a lot of student support from the student senate who decided recently to support us, obviously with our faculty and alumni support as well that really shows the board of regents how important this issue is and how important this is to the Baylor family.”
Fraley, a science research fellow concentrating on biology, said her college experience has been marked by occasional controversies the group has come to expect.
The latest was a tweet from visiting lecturer Christina Crenshaw. The tweet was in response to a Jan. 20 executive order by President Joe Biden about combating discrimination against transgender people.
"People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination," the order states. "All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation."
Replying to another Twitter user, Crenshaw asked, "What if I don’t want biological boys in the bathroom with my biological daughter? Do the 99% of us who do not struggle with gender dysphoria have a voice? No? Cool."
The Baylor Lariat student newspaper ran an article calling the tweet transphobic, but later ran a lengthy retraction, making changes to the original article and issuing an apology to Crenshaw. On Jan. 27, The Lariat ran a letter from Baylor Provost Nancy Brickhouse calling for "civil discourse."
"Within this community, the ability to share perspectives and beliefs, even when they may stir controversy, must be safeguarded," Brickhouse wrote. "It is equally true that Baylor, like other institutions of higher education, places a high priority on creating and fostering a community that people from all backgrounds will find welcoming and supportive."
Brickhouse said the Lariat's coverage "likely had a negative impact on the character of discourse at Baylor," and said Crenshaw had not violated any university policies.
“A lot of Gamma students were really hurting after that, especially our transgender students who really felt impacted,” Fraley said. “And to be honest, I think that statement was the last straw for a lot of faculty.”
In 2019, a group that would later become BU Bears For All got 3,000 signatures from alumni, students and faculty members supporting GAY's charter.
“That was a huge success,” Fraley said. “I think we’ve done a good job of taking those supporters and really uniting their voices.”
The Baylor Student Senate passed a “No Crying on Sundays” resolution in October supporting the group’s request for a charter, and the Baylor NAACP chapter released a letter in support of the decision. Last spring, GAY members met with the Baylor University Board of Regents and shared firsthand accounts of their experiences as LGBTQ students on the campus.
“I think this is the outcropping of that support,” Fraley said of this week's faculty senate vote. “We got people upset two years ago, and really wanting to make change. This has been a long time coming, I think.”
Veronica Penales, a student senator and primary author of the “No Crying on Sundays” resolution, said the student group is prepared for the long haul.
“Now that we can show the regents we have student support as well as faculty support, it’s going to be harder for them to find reasons to say no,” Penales said.
Penales said GAY has been told the regents will discuss the charter again but has not been given a specific date. The next regents meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
Penales also helped organize the sit-in at Moody Memorial Library last week in response to an incident where a security guard called campus police on a group of Black students.
“I definitely see a lot of this energy on campus, that what one marginalized group on campus feels, we all feel,” Penales said. “It’s a beautiful and strong thing. We’re showing Baylor that we’re all unified to end any kind of discrimination on this campus.”