Baylor Faculty Senate backs LGBTQ student group's bid for university recognition

BU Bears for All, an alumni group that supports recognizing the student charter, sent a letter to the faculty senate in October asking it to consider supporting the student group. The letter compares the decision to similar faculty moves to support racial integration in the 1960s.

The university acknowledged the vote in a statement released to the Waco Tribune-Herald on Wednesday.

“We appreciate the work of the Faculty Senate and the role it plays in representing the voices of the academic community,” according to the statement. “The resolution from the Faculty Senate is non-binding, but as with other resolutions, it will be taken into consideration as the University continues discussions to provide a caring, supportive community.”

Alpha Gamma Upsilon President Emma Fraley, a senior from Portland, said she and the other officers are “over the moon” about the decision. The vote does not grant the group the charter it is after, but the show of support makes a big difference, Fraley said.

“We’ve got a lot of student support from the student senate who decided recently to support us, obviously with our faculty and alumni support as well that really shows the board of regents how important this issue is and how important this is to the Baylor family.”