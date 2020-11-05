Baylor, H-E-B events push back against food insecurity made worse by COVID-19

On top of that, student are spending less time on campus and many of the social events that would come with free food during a normal semester have been changed or canceled as a precaution. Nash said he expects next semester to be the same.

“As a country, in general, we do a really good job of responding to disasters but we don’t do a good job thinking long-term, addressing the conditions that make people hungry,” Nash said. “We went into charity mode earlier in the pandemic. Everyone started giving food and giving money and helping.”

But the early burst of enthusiastic giving and volunteering might give way to fatigue during the holiday season, the time of year when most people are inclined to give to food banks and charitable causes, he said. The fact that so many people have taken some kind of financial hit because of the pandemic also could start to have a negative effect on charitable giving.

“People’s economic situations are more dire,” Nash said. “Also, people will be in their houses more, and that will stretch their food needs as well.”