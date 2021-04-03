Baylor historian's 'Calhoun: American Heretic' shows complexity of vice president, slavery defender

Baylor University history professor Robert Elder knows the past can be a moving target. Time brings new research and different perspectives that can change what was once established opinion.

In the case of his new book "Calhoun: American Heretic," Elder finds the legacy of 19th century American statesman John C. Calhoun goes beyond his aggressive defense of slavery to a political theory of minority-party rights whose thread runs through contemporary political discussions on states' rights, the filibuster and secession.

In a time when political polarization makes compromise difficult, questions of the rights of the minority party or states versus the national government are ones that Calhoun wrestled with nearly two centuries ago.

"There's no question he had some reprehensible opinions on slavery. … J. William Harris (a historian and author) called him 'a dinosaur who lived in the age of mammals,'" Elder said. "But Calhoun was one of the primary political theorists of his time."

Elder, who teaches Southern and American history at Baylor, turned to the famed South Carolinian as a subject for study about five years ago after finishing his first book, "The Sacred Mirror: Evangelicalism, Honor, and Identity in the Deep South, 1790-1860."