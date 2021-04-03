Baylor historian's 'Calhoun: American Heretic' shows complexity of vice president, slavery defender

Baylor University history professor Robert Elder knows the past can be a moving target. Time brings new research and different perspectives that can change what was once established opinion.
In the case of his new book "Calhoun: American Heretic," Elder finds the legacy of 19th century American statesman John C. Calhoun goes beyond his aggressive defense of slavery to a political theory of minority-party rights whose thread runs through contemporary political discussions on states' rights, the filibuster and secession.
In a time when political polarization makes compromise difficult, questions of the rights of the minority party or states versus the national government are ones that Calhoun wrestled with nearly two centuries ago.
"There's no question he had some reprehensible opinions on slavery. … J. William Harris (a historian and author) called him 'a dinosaur who lived in the age of mammals,'" Elder said. "But Calhoun was one of the primary political theorists of his time."
Elder, who teaches Southern and American history at Baylor, turned to the famed South Carolinian as a subject for study about five years ago after finishing his first book, "The Sacred Mirror: Evangelicalism, Honor, and Identity in the Deep South, 1790-1860."
While that book covered some of the same period as Calhoun, born in 1782, seeds for his interest had been planted elsewhere. Elder did his undergraduate and master's work at Clemson University, whose campus covers part of what once was Calhoun's plantation. Then, in the aftermath of the 2015 killing of nine Black church members at a Charleston, South Carolina, church, a statue of Calhoun in Charleston was vandalized. Efforts to rename a Yale University building bearing Calhoun's name — he graduated there in 1804 — also followed the racially driven shooting.
Elder thought it interesting how attention to Calhoun resurfaced after the shooting, even with no overt mention of the Southern leader.
"I was fascinated that someone connected a contemporary event with a historical figure," he said.
Even though Calhoun's life had been covered in detail in Irving Bartlett's 1994 biography, a lot of historical research had happened in the decades since its publication, including the final compilation and printing of Calhoun's papers, which fill 28 volumes on Elder's office shelves.
The biography from Elder's reading and investigation, "Calhoun: American Heretic," covers 656 pages and arrived Feb. 16 with favorable reviews from The New York Times and C-SPAN among others.
What Elder found in five years of study was a complex thinker, whose views on government, America's westward expansion and even slavery were modern for his time. Calhoun's political career spanned 40 years before his death due to tuberculosis in 1850, with a variety of experience matched by few. He was a congressman, secretary of war, secretary of state, vice president under President John Quincy Adams and President Andrew Jackson, a two-time failed presidential candidate and senator for South Carolina.
He served during a transition period in American politics, during which the Whig party collapsed, and with Sen. Henry Clay of Kentucky and Sen. Daniel Webster of New Hampshire among the leading congressmen of the time. Calhoun also was secretary of state when Texas was admitted as a slave state in 1845. Early in his career, he worked to strengthen government support of transportation infrastructure for the young nation and helped rebuild an effective military in the aftermath of the War of 1812. His views on a strong federal government shifted with time, however, and he became an outspoken advocate of states rights, particularly during the Nullification Crisis of 1832 when he argued his state of South Carolina had no obligation to obey the federal government on an action it deemed unconstitutional.
The "heretic" of Elder's book title comes from how Calhoun's contemporaries considered he pushed the envelope on national questions such as slavery and the relation between the states and federal government.
In his defense of slavery, Calhoun broke with his peers. They saw it as a necessary evil, a system inherited from the past that could cause economic disaster if abolished. Calhoun, on the other hand, saw it as a positive good where both mass democracy and capitalism were concerned. A free labor force could overturn existing political power structure or spark violence against owners, but with no political power, slave labor would solve both problems, he argued.
On federal-state relations, Calhoun's view of the "concurrent majority" argued that every significant interest in a country or government should have veto power to prevent majority-only rule. While he saw it as a way a South could retain its power in a Congress where northern states were growing in political influence, the concept lived on even after the Civil War showed the failure of secession.
"You'd think that the Civil War would have solved that question, but it didn't. (Calhoun's) constitutional theories were used to defeat Reconstruction and back Southern resistance to civil rights," Elder said.
Even today, Calhoun's ideas on states' rights find support.
"I think right now we're in a moment with people on both sides. States rights have almost always been (supported) on the right, but there have been some voices on the left," Elder said. "During the Trump presidency, you had states and municipalities working on ways to block federal legislation. … The argument of Calhoun was how do you protect minority rights without letting them run the show?"