A crowd of about 400 gathered Tuesday in front of Baylor University’s Tidwell Bible Building for the unveiling of the statues of a man and woman who would once have been unwelcome there.

The entry is now flanked by 7-foot-tall bronze likenesses of the Rev. Robert Gilbert and Barbara Walker, who in 1967 became the first Black graduates of a Baptist school that had excluded their race since its 1845 founding.

The crowd broke into applause as each statue was unveiled. Walker, 75, a retired social worker, broke into a smile and was surrounded by hugs as the crowd inspected the image by Benjamin Victor, showing her standing with arm outstretched.

Next up was the image of the Robert Gilbert, a teacher, minister and activist who died in 1992 after a long battle with arthritis. In the depiction, he is leaning on a crutch, holding a large book, perhaps a Bible.

“Absolutely stunning,” said his son, Kenyatta Gilbert, as he his caught his first glimpse of the work.

Racial reckoning

Baylor commissioned the statues in 2021 after an extensive study by the university’s Commission on Historic Campus Representations. The commission was formed to reckon with Baylor’s past connections with slavery, the Confederacy and racism.

Mark Rountree, chairman of the Baylor Board of Regents, said the university is striving to acknowledge “a dark part of Baylor’s history, while reminding all of us of the need for Christian repentance, as we press toward renewal, reconciliation and restoration.”

President Linda Livingstone said Walker and Gilbert “endured racism, threats and injustice before, during and after their time at Baylor.

"I am so thankful they did not give up or surrender to hate," she said. "Through their perseverance in the face of tremendous adversity and injustice, they paved the way into a multicultural welcoming place for thousands of new students each and every year.”

Mother credited for vision

Walker has acknowledged in interviews getting mixed reception from students when she transferred to Baylor from Paul Quinn College, Waco’s historically Black college, in 1964. But she focused Tuesday on the positive experiences that allowed her to go on to a career helping patients through California’s Department of Mental Health.

“I see my success in life attributed to Baylor, because of the doors that were opened to me,” she said. “Regardless of what negativity may have been here, God tripled every negative opportunity with something so much greater than that.”

Walker, who graduated at age 16 from her high school in Redbird, Oklahoma, dedicated her statue to her mother.

“Very early in life, I needed to make sure that my mother’s dream came true, to get an education,” she said. “From a very little girl, it was always in my heart that I was going to college.”

Honoring a fighter

Kenyatta Gilbert, a professor of homiletics at Howard University School of Divinity in Washington, channeled the prophetic intensity of his father in his remarks.

“If you think that such visual depictions don’t matter, let me assure you, they do," he told the crowd. "If they didn’t have power, the struggle over preserving Confederate monuments that reinforce white supremacist ideology, foster religious idolatry and cloak America’s sinful legacy of racism and racial violence, would be of no consequence.

"Monuments matter, and they have power. Baylor University is to be commended today for this recognition of two sainted, pioneering African American bearers of human dignity and intelligence.”

His voice broke as he paused, and then added: “And memorializing my father, the Rev. Robert Gilbert.”

Robert Gilbert made at least as much an impression on Waco as Baylor before his death at age 50.

Born to a minister in a poor part of South Waco, he graduated third in his class from the all-Black A.J. Moore High School in 1960, despite severe health problems. He went to Paul Quinn before transferring to Baylor in 1965.

LaRue Dorsey, 90, Robert Gilbert’s brother and a well-known Waco community leader, said it was hard for him to fit in at Baylor.

“I never thought they would honor him like this,” she said after the ceremony. “Because he had a hard time, being a student here. ... They’d call him names, throw things at him. ... He wasn’t afraid, but we were afraid for him.”

She said she remembered the kindness of a football player who took her brother under his wing and drove him home every day.

He also found a lifelong friend in Rufus Spain, a history professor who joined the student movement in the early 1960s to integrate Baylor University. Spain approached Baylor President Abner McCall with the student demands.

Spain, now 100, attended the ceremony Tuesday and afterward recalled McCall’s response.

“In essence, he said slow down,” Spain said with a laugh. “But he never objected to what I wanted. He was fighting a hard battle with the regents.”

Regents voted in November 1963 to integrate Baylor.

Hometown activist

After graduation, Gilbert taught at Tennyson Junior High School, earned a graduate degree in religion from Baylor, served as a minister and served as plaintiff in the NAACP’s integration lawsuit against Waco Independent School District. The litigation ended with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in favor of a busing plan for the district.

In 1976, Gilbert and Emma Harrison became the first Black members of Waco ISD’s board of trustees.

Kenyatta Gilbert, one of several of Gilbert’s children, graduated from La Vega High School in 1992, the same year his father died. He also followed his footsteps to Baylor University and heeded the call to preach.

In an interview after the event, Kenyatta Gilbert said he believes his father would be proud to see Baylor and Waco make some progress, though more remains to be done.

As of 2022, 1,409 or 6.8% of Baylor’s 20,709 students were Black, while 60.6% or 12,563 were listed as white only.

“As special as this day is, I think he would be more gratified to see Baylor open its doors more widely and share its resources with the Waco community, particularly in those places that are depressed," Gilbert said.