Baylor iEngage empowers local students with civics education, wins Sandra Day O'Connor Award

Dozens of middle schoolers have been learning about civics and consensus building by acting out real-life scenarios this past week at Baylor University, part of the first camp to receive the Sandra Day O’Connor Award for the Advancement of Civics Education.

The National Center for State Courts has been giving the award since 2010 to programs or individuals that uplift civics education related to the justice system, and Texas Supreme Court Justice Nathan Hecht nominated the Baylor iEngage Summer Civics Institute.

Karon LeCompte, camp director and associate professor at the Baylor School of Education, said she accepted the award on Baylor’s behalf during a meeting in Chicago in front of members of all 50 states' highest courts.

iEngage is a free, five-day summer day camp meant to help middle school students learn about advocacy, social issues how to become active citizens. Throughout the week the students choose an issue they are passionate about, collaborate with others to reach a consensus and present ways to overcome big problems.

“We really teach them how to speak, how to write and how to build consensus,” LeCompte said. “We need to have conversations where people listen to one another respectfully and we learn to build consensus by working together to solve problems that we both see are issues.”

The camp is funded through Baylor and a grant from the Hatton W. Sumners Foundation, named for the congressman from Dallas who served from 1913 to 1947. The foundation recognizes civic engagement projects across the Southwest United States in honor of Sumners, who believed all citizens should be active in democracy, LeCompte said.

“Because of their support, we not only met the criteria for the award, we exceeded their expectations,” LeCompte said.

The foundation has supported iEngage since its inception in 2013.

The camp is hosting about 80 fifth- through ninth-grade students for the first time since the pandemic hit. LeCompte said this age range is essential in guiding students’ growth as citizens.

“There is research that backs up the fact that the earlier that children are exposed to political participation in an appropriate way, the better they’re able to undertake and participate as adults,” she said.

The week is full of guest speakers and activities that help students get involved with issues like gun violence, racism and poverty. School of Education students guide campers as counselors.

The camp got its start after LeCompte and her co-founder met Justice O’Connor in 2011. After O’Connor retired in 2006, 25 years after Ronald Reagan appointed her as the first woman on the Supreme Court, she established iCivics, an online platform that teaches students about civic engagement and democracy through video games.

LeCompte said she did research on students using iCivics and initially found students’ knowledge increased through gameplay.

Baylor Ph.D. students continue to do research every year through surveys and interviews with campers.

“We still play iCivics games throughout the camp as they relate to the activities and the essential questions that we use to drive the camp,” LeCompte said.

Camper Aliyah Hughes, 12, said her favorite activity has been iCivics. She said it teaches students about how to vote, how bills are made and immigration.

Each day, students participate in activities that place them in real-life scenarios.

They begin by attending an interest fair and reading local news. Then they find consensus to form a group with a common passion.

The kids are split up by topic into 10 teams and travel with their newly formed groups for the rest of the week. The groups focus on their chosen issues to figure out the root of the problem and ways to implement solutions in the community.

Aliyah’s group is focused on racism and she said the root cause they have found is colorism, something most people in her group didn’t know about before.

“I’ve learned to advocate for myself because I’ve had some issues with that, and I’ve learned to stand up for myself because I wouldn’t let that happen,” Aliyah said.

Camper Matthew Hicks, 12, is a member of Aliyah's group who said he did not know about the extent of racism before iEngage. He said he wants to teach his friends at school the things he has learned from camp and combat bullying that still exists in the classroom.

Students also take part with their groups in modified games like Monopoly and one based on the TV show “Shark Tank.”

LeCompte said on Wednesday all the teams presented their issue to a panel of sharks made up of Baylor faculty members. Like the show, the sharks gave feedback to the students to guide their research and discussion for the rest of the week.

“That also prepares them for the community issues fair on Friday,” LeCompte said. “Young kids, fifth, sixth, seventh graders, are learning at this age to speak appropriately in front of an audience of people they don’t even know.”

Later in the week the children also learn to conduct interviews, create newsletters to display their research and give presentations at the community showcase to round out the week.

While iEngage Baylor is the first of its kind, LeCompte said the program has spread to Texas Christian University – which is also supported by the Hatton W. Sumners foundation – Midway ISD, Waco ISD and Latexo ISD in East Texas.

Stephanie Serriere, professor of education at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus, is attending iEngage this week and said she hopes to bring the program to her school.

“Youth civic engagement is so important,” Serriere said. “The marginalization of civics education, especially in public schools, is detrimental to the maintenance of our democracy.”

Baylor’s camp targets children of low socioeconomic status and is free, including a T-shirt, water bottle, snacks and transportation as needed. Serriere said she also wants her camp to be free, allowing for all students to have a voice and develop civic efficacy.

Serriere said she has seen a theme of empowerment and teamwork among campers. Students come together with ideas and data to work toward a common cause, she said.

“They could not have done that on their own,” Serriere said. “I think I see this realization of students going from an individualist mindset to working together.”

Camps like iEngage allow for discourse that’s often left out in schools, Serriere said. She said this is detrimental to the maintenance of democracy.

“We know that students do have rights and oftentimes we’re not letting them know they have rights and that their voice matters,” Serriere said.