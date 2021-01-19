Baylor launches massive COVID-19 testing push as class resumes

Weekly trips to the testing tent are now an inescapable part of the college experience as Baylor University’s spring semester starts.
Students, faculty and staff were required to mail in a COVID-19 test result before returning to campus Tuesday, and now they will be required to get a test on an assigned day each week.
The university has set up three testing tents to accommodate 3,100 tests per day. The scale of Baylor’s testing is unprecedented in McLennan County, which set a one-day record of 2,198 tests administered Nov. 24.
The nasal swab tests at Baylor will yield results within 24 hours, university spokesperson Jason Cook said.
“We anticipate there will be a spike in numbers in the next week or so, given that we have students coming in from all 50 states,” Cook said. “But we feel confident in our testing, isolation and quarantine capabilities.
“We’ve learned a lot about the virus in the fall semester. We’re monitoring the positivity rate closely. We believe because of prevention, mitigation and response measures we have in place we can start the semester safely.”
Baylor’s COVID-19 dashboard, available at covidwaco.com, showed 209 active cases at the university Tuesday. The university has a spring enrollment of 13,250 students, with about 1,200 students completely online.
Baylor’s classes this semester are 43.5% online, 43.5% in person and 13% hybrid.
Cook said the American College Health Association is recommending twice-weekly tests on university campuses. A study published in January in the Annals of Internal Medicine found routine testing combined with distancing and masking requirements can prevent 96% of cases on college campuses.
Cook said prominent universities across the United States have embraced frequent testing in various forms, including Stanford University, Harvard University, Yale University, Carnegie Mellon University, New York University and the University of Connecticut.
The Texas Tribune reported last week that the University of Texas has declined to mandate testing because of questions about the legality of such a mandate at a public school. But Texas A&M University and Texas State University are requiring a negative COVID-19 test for returning students. Rice University and Texas have delayed most in-person class activities until next month.
Baylor had 1,750 cases of COVID-19 last semester, with a peak in early September. Cook said none of those cases were traced to classrooms and most are thought to originate off-campus.
The university this semester started later than usual and plans to end a week early, while eliminating spring break to discourage travel.
Meanwhile, Baylor has used 300 COVID-19 vaccine doses it received from the state of Texas to vaccinate school medical staff, nursing students who work in hospital settings and first responders. The university is waiting for more doses to start vaccinating the second-priority group, called phase 1B, which consists of people 65 and older and those older than 16 who have a chronic condition that makes them more vulnerable to serious illness from the coronavirus.
Cook said the university is awaiting the results of a questionnaire sent last week to determine how many fall into that category. He said within 30 minutes of sending an email Friday to gauge vaccine interest, Baylor had 900 people register for the vaccine.