Baylor launches massive COVID-19 testing push as class resumes

Weekly trips to the testing tent are now an inescapable part of the college experience as Baylor University’s spring semester starts.

Students, faculty and staff were required to mail in a COVID-19 test result before returning to campus Tuesday, and now they will be required to get a test on an assigned day each week.

The university has set up three testing tents to accommodate 3,100 tests per day. The scale of Baylor’s testing is unprecedented in McLennan County, which set a one-day record of 2,198 tests administered Nov. 24.

The nasal swab tests at Baylor will yield results within 24 hours, university spokesperson Jason Cook said.

“We anticipate there will be a spike in numbers in the next week or so, given that we have students coming in from all 50 states,” Cook said. “But we feel confident in our testing, isolation and quarantine capabilities.

“We’ve learned a lot about the virus in the fall semester. We’re monitoring the positivity rate closely. We believe because of prevention, mitigation and response measures we have in place we can start the semester safely.”