Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats

Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University's top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.

“We have a monthly threat assessment meeting with partners from all parts of Baylor University,” said Mark Childers, Baylor's associate vice president of public safety.

Childers and members his public safety team also meet regularly with Waco Police Department and even the FBI to review internal and external threats and compare the newest threats to their plans to counter them. He said his leaders and his team constantly update their procedures.

“We have a strong forward lean,” Childers said. “We come to work every day ready to engage the unknown.”

Texas State Technical College Police Chief Eduardo Patiño, who holds responsibility for criminal investigations and public safety at all 10 TSTC campuses, acknowledged the bomb threats and said his team had updated its plans in response.

The threats last month at colleges in a handful of other Texas cities prompted evacuations but were quickly determined to be hoaxes.

Patiño said he encourages all his officers on all campuses to form partnerships with the local and county police agencies that surround them. He said his officers are strategic and intentional in building relationships with surrounding agencies.

“Whenever the local agency offers training, especially for active attacks, I encourage my officers to attend,” Patiño said. “We make sure our neighbor agencies know our plans.”

The May 24 active attack in Uvalde also is not far from college public safety leaders’ minds.

“A couple of police officers from an agency close by who came to MCC for ALERRT training the day of the Uvalde attack, had relatives killed in Uvalde,” MCC Police Chief Clayton Williams said.

The day of the Uvalde attack, officials from Baylor and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office were at MCC conducting Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training in how to counter active attacks for their officers and other nearby police agencies.

Williams also said MCC routinely updates threat assessments and response plans.

More recently, on Aug. 11, the Baylor University Department of Public Safety conducted a second joint active threat training exercise.

“We found communication shortcomings that were easily resolvable,” Childers said of what that exercise taught his people and those from other participating agencies.

Partners in the effort included the Waco Fire Department, American Medical Response, Air Evac, AirLift, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and other university, city of Waco and McLennan County partners.

That exercise was a continuation of the May exercise, Childers said. It involved tactical movements to and from the Ferrell Center, as well as loading and transporting individuals by ambulance to medical support helicopters for evacuation to Hillcrest. The purpose of the exercise is to expedite movement of resources during a critical emergency and ultimately save lives.

All three institutions also have the ability to lock all rooms and buildings as well as multiple methods of communicating to students, faculty and staff. Each institution also has several ways for their communities to report suspicious activity or threats.