Baylor, MCC, TSTC prepare for fall without capacity limits; none requiring vaccination, masks

TSTC, considered a state agency unlike MCC, is subject to stricter limits in Abbott's executive order on encouraging masks or vaccination, spokesperson Kristina Campos-Davis said. There will be no limits on in-person classes, Campos-Davis said. Some employees will be able to continue working from home, depending on their job duties, she said.

MCC also will lift limits on in-person classes, and it will resume normal food service operations, Patterson said.

“It is something that a lot of students want,” he said.

However, Patterson said everything is subject to change depending on how the pandemic plays out.

The college also will continue cleaning practices implemented in response to the virus, including misting rooms and bathrooms with a disinfectant and making hand sanitizer available.

Plexiglass and signs will also be placed across campus in areas where there is a lot of interaction between individuals, Patterson said.

While it is encouraging everyone who steps foot on campus to get vaccinated, MCC is not collecting information about who has been vaccinated, he said.

“Hopefully people will take personal responsibility for their health,” Patterson said.