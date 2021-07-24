Baylor, MCC, TSTC prepare for fall without capacity limits; none requiring vaccination, masks

Thousands of students across the country are preparing to return to Waco for the fall semester at Baylor University, which also will see the return of on-campus activities and classrooms and other venues filled to capacity.
Like McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College, Baylor will not require vaccinations or masks. An executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott bars MCC and TSTC, as state schools, from requiring masks or vaccination. It further bars TSTC, which has a different relationship to the state than a traditional community college, from advocating vaccination.
While stopping short of requirements, Baylor and MCC are encouraging vaccination and encouraging masks for anyone who is unvaccinated.
Baylor also expects to require all unvaccinated students and employees to be tested for COVID-19 weekly for at least the first four weeks of the semester, President Linda Livingstone said in a "Presidential Perspective" post July 1. Unvaccinated students also will be required to quarantine if they are exposed to someone who has tested positive, "which we know is very disruptive to the academic experience," Livingstone wrote.
In a post Thursday, she said she would provide more details this week on plans for the fall semester.
So far, almost 45% of Baylor students and employees have confirmed they are fully vaccinated, which includes 41.1% of the more than 19,000 students and 61.2% of employees, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said. As the Aug. 23 start date for the semester approaches, more are expected to submit the necessary information, protected under federal privacy laws, to confirm they are vaccinated.
Almost 60% of the more than 3,500 incoming students who attended orientation or line camp sessions this summer reported being fully vaccinated, Fogleman said.
“This is encouraging,” she said. “As we get closer to fall and share specific information with campus over the next few weeks, we will really be encouraging students, faculty, and staff to confirm their vaccination status or positive COVID test if within 90 days. This information about full vaccination or convalescence helps us know how well protected we are as a campus community, and it also provides exemption from required weekly testing and quarantine in the fall.”
MCC is working to ensure the fall semester goes as well as it can despite the lack of masks, Emergency Management Director Frank Patterson said.
“We can’t require masks and we can’t require vaccinations but we still request and encourage mask wearing by the unvaccinated and we are encouraging vaccines,” Patterson said.
TSTC, considered a state agency unlike MCC, is subject to stricter limits in Abbott's executive order on encouraging masks or vaccination, spokesperson Kristina Campos-Davis said. There will be no limits on in-person classes, Campos-Davis said. Some employees will be able to continue working from home, depending on their job duties, she said.
MCC also will lift limits on in-person classes, and it will resume normal food service operations, Patterson said.
“It is something that a lot of students want,” he said.
However, Patterson said everything is subject to change depending on how the pandemic plays out.
The college also will continue cleaning practices implemented in response to the virus, including misting rooms and bathrooms with a disinfectant and making hand sanitizer available.
Plexiglass and signs will also be placed across campus in areas where there is a lot of interaction between individuals, Patterson said.
While it is encouraging everyone who steps foot on campus to get vaccinated, MCC is not collecting information about who has been vaccinated, he said.
“Hopefully people will take personal responsibility for their health,” Patterson said.
MCC will host a vaccination clinic in conjunction with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Aug. 25, two days after the first day of classes. It may continue holding vaccination clinics if the interest is strong enough and supplies are available.