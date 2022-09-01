Baylor, MCC, TSTC students see relaxed COVID-19 protocols

For thousands of college students who have returned to Waco in the last two weeks, COVID-19 protocols are less strict than the previous two years.

Baylor University is not requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for the fall semester, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in an Aug. 24 email.

“However, we continue to stress that everyone monitor their personal health for symptoms, and if they’re sick, stay home and get tested, and if positive, follow the university’s isolation protocols,” Fogleman said.

Baylor’s COVID-19 isolation protocols mirror the CDC’s recommendations.

“Symptomatic and exposed testing continues to be available for students in our health center,” Fogleman said.

Home tests also are widely available, and Baylor encourages faculty, staff and others who are symptomatic to use those as a testing option or get tested through their personal health care provider, Fogleman said.

For Baylor community members sick with the disease, the university also recommends planning in advance for ways to get food and medications while staying in self-isolation.

Like Baylor, McLennan Community College is not requiring a negative COVID-19 test before students attend.

MCC requests that all students, faculty and staff monitor their own health using an online assessment tool available on the college’s website, MCC spokesperson Lisa Elliott said in an email last week.

The college requests self-reporting from anyone experiencing symptoms or testing positive through the college portal. Its protocols for staying home and returning to campus mirror the recommendations of the CDC and Baylor.

Like Baylor and MCC, Texas State Technical College, which started class Monday, has eased COVID-19 precautions.

“Some of our TSTC clinical sites are requiring COVID vaccines, but not on our Waco campus where we don’t have allied health,” Christine Stuart-Carruthers, TSTC's associate vice chancellor of enrollment management, said in recent email. TSTC calls allied health a set of around 50 programs that will qualify students who complete a degree or certificate for a job in the medical field.

Each institution’s web portal carries detailed guidelines, recommendations and protocols as well as assessment and reporting requirements for its own community.