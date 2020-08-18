Baylor move-in day sticks to new schedule in latest COVID-19 precaution

Baylor University’s annual move-in day was strangely quiet, as the university deliberately slowed the usual celebratory rush of returning students to a restrained stream.
As “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)" played from speakers outside the nearby dorms, Baylor President Linda Livingstone held a brief press conference outside Pat Neff Hall. Livingstone said the university anticipates about the same fall enrollment it had last year.
The university has mounted its defense against the virus in the form of mandatory masks, testing of anyone returning to campus, temporary structures on campus, new air-conditioning equipment and, of course, social distancing.
“Those behaviors are really important, on campus and off campus,” Livingstone said. “It’s really our expectation and really our ask of our students is to really put our family first. To keep everybody safe, we all have to engage in those behaviors every day, no matter where we are.”
Livingstone said the university has mailed out about 18,000 COVID-19 testing kits and received most back without incident, but in some cases deliveries were delayed. In those cases, students took an in-person test at the campus health center. When students have moved in, faculty from the environmental sciences department will conduct sewer testing at residence halls in an effort to prevent infections from going undetected.
“That will give us the ability then to isolate early, to find hotspots and to do more detailed testing for students in those locations and really try to contain the virus on campus,” Livingstone said.
Chloe Dion, one of the masked volunteers hauling luggage into the dorms, said move-in day was a lot more structured than previous years. Families unloaded their luggage at a designated spot on the sidewalk, where volunteers collected the items and moved the students in in one swoop. This year, cars arrived at staggered times.
“There’s a lot more precautions,” Dion said. “There’s only about seven people moving in per hall, per hour. It’s a lot more controlled.”
Dorms have safety measures in place, but students will still have roommates.
Kayla Smith, a freshman studying biology and music, said Texas’ COVID-19 restrictions are stricter than those enacted by Florida, her home state.
“Baylor is handling it very well,” Smith said. “So far, everyone has been wearing their masks and following protocol. Obviously it’s scary, because it’s serious, but I feel like we’re doing good and making sure it doesn’t spread.”
Freshmen Joao Pedro and Dillon Daniel took advantage of early move-in Sunday specifically to avoid the crowds and helping hands of move-in day.
“I hope students don’t go to too many parties, because that’s probably going to be the number one way,” Pedro said. “If the campus gets shut down, that’s going to be the cause of it.”
Daniel said he agrees.
“As much as I would love to say, ‘oh, we’re all logical. We’re all going to stay in and not go party,’ we are college freshmen,” Daniel said. “There’s going to be people who go out to parties.”
Freshman Audrey Goley said the university’s system seems solid to her, and she trusts her fellow students to consider the safety and comfort of others.
“I’m nervous but kind of excited, too,” Goley said. “I’m not going to let it bring the year down. I’m definitely going to be careful, but I’m still excited.”
Intramural activities will continue, with the exception of some high-contact sports, but other aspects of university life will change.
Fraternity and sorority events, including rush activities, that would typically bring large groups together have been put on hold for now while leaders figure out safe alternatives, said Noah Young, a senior studying marketing who serves as vice president of standards and values for Baylor's Interfraternity Council. The council also has asked members to eliminate food from all events and do away with cookouts altogether.
Efforts to spread classes out also have left fraternal organizations with fewer venues where they could meet, Interfraternity Council President Tim Irwin said.
“At Baylor, there’s a lot of buildings we used to be able to use that we can’t anymore because they’re being used for academics,” Irwin said.
About 5,000 students are expected to live in the dorms this fall, Baylor spokesperson Jason Cook said. The majority are freshmen, who are required to live on campus for their first year.
“We anticipate the residence halls will be full this fall,” Cook said. “Most of the traditional dorm environments are two students per room. There are some three-person rooms that have been transitioned to two occupants, depending on square footage.”
Baylor did not fill vacant employee positions going into fall, which eliminated 30 faculty “lines” and 50 staff “lines.” A line can be composed of more than one faculty position and include adjunct and part-time positions.
“As part of the strategic review that the vice presidents conducted, there were some positions that were eliminated,” Cook said. “The majority included the elimination of vacant positions and retirements.”
