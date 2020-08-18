Baylor move-in day sticks to new schedule in latest COVID-19 precaution

“I hope students don’t go to too many parties, because that’s probably going to be the number one way,” Pedro said. “If the campus gets shut down, that’s going to be the cause of it.”

Daniel said he agrees.

“As much as I would love to say, ‘oh, we’re all logical. We’re all going to stay in and not go party,’ we are college freshmen,” Daniel said. “There’s going to be people who go out to parties.”

Freshman Audrey Goley said the university’s system seems solid to her, and she trusts her fellow students to consider the safety and comfort of others.

“I’m nervous but kind of excited, too,” Goley said. “I’m not going to let it bring the year down. I’m definitely going to be careful, but I’m still excited.”

Intramural activities will continue, with the exception of some high-contact sports, but other aspects of university life will change.