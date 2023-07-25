Stephen Newby, recently named as the first holder of Baylor University’s Lev H. Prichard III Chair in the Study of Black Worship, sees the interdisciplinary aspect of the position as a way to pass on the legacy and message of Black gospel music.

The new chair in the Baylor School of Music complements work done by the Black Gospel Music Preservation Project, housed within University Libraries, and Truett Seminary’s programs in Black preaching and worship.

The Black Gospel Music Preservation Project’s work to create and maintain an archive of Black gospel music from the 1940s through the 1970s dovetails with the seminary emphasis to recognize the purpose and distinctives of Black worship and the music school’s attention to composition, in this case the style and form of Black gospel music, Newby said.

Newby, a scholar, composer and worship leader, said he sees his position as “an ambassador role, a connection role” that links the three emphases at Baylor.

“These things cannot be done in isolation,” he said.

Newby comes to the new position from Seattle Pacific University, where he had served as associate professor of music, director of composition and director of the school’s Center for Worship. In addition to his work at Seattle Pacific, he has taught at the University of Michigan and Trevecca Nazarene University as well as establishing himself as a composer fusing Black gospel and jazz. Newby also has served as minister of music and worship in Seattle and Atlanta.

He is collaborating with retired Baylor professor Bob Darden on a biography of gospel music icon Andrae Crouch. This spring, Newby led a musical tribute to Crouch in Waco as part of the annual Pruit Memorial Symposium. He had participated in several past Pruit Symposiums over the years and said his experiences in working with Darden and Baylor helped pave the way to his decision to take the Prichard Chair.

Baylor’s support for the work and mission of preserving decades of recorded Black gospel music stands alone in the field, he said.

“Honestly, I can’t think of any other institution committed to preserving Black worship music,” he said.

Newby and his wife Stephanie, a real estate agent and developer, already have moved to Waco, and Newby will officially start his position Aug. 1.

In a Baylor statement announcing Newby’s appointment, School of Music Dean Gary Mortensen said he brings valuable experience and expertise to the faculty.

“His training has brought forth a rich variety of important works in both secular and sacred genres,” Mortensen said. “Dr. Newby displays an impressive wealth of knowledge highlighting his research, and it will be a pleasure to watch and listen to Dr. Newby in this new position.”

The Prichard Foundation and Ella Wall Prichard funded the Prichard chair in 2021 in memory of her husband, Lev, to continue the research and work of the Black Gospel Music Preservation Program.