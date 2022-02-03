Baylor names sculptor for statues of first Black graduates

Confident. Smiling. Welcoming. Quietly courageous.
Those qualities embodied in Robert Gilbert and Barbara Walker, Baylor University's first Black graduates, also will shape their bronze statues to be placed outside Tidwell Bible Building.
Creation of those statues, part of the recommendations from the 2020 report of the Commission on Historic Campus Representations, took a step forward Thursday when President Linda Livingstone announced Boise, Idaho, sculptor Benjamin Victor as the artist charged with commemorating the Baylor pioneers.
The Baylor commission is the latest for the 43-year-old Victor, who has made a career of statuary honoring both well-known leaders and lesser-known people whose courage and contributions to a larger community merited praise. Victor is the only living artist with three works displayed in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall, and a fourth, a study of Daisy Bates, one of the Black high school students known as the Little Rock Nine who integrated Little Rock's Central High School in 1957, is on the way.
Victor said he jumped at the chance to sculpt the Baylor statues, seeing Gilbert and Walker as pioneers in the push toward civil rights and racial justice.
"The legacy of both is not only being the first Black students at Baylor, but then excelling in their careers," he said. "It speaks volumes for equality … and I want to see heroes like this put on a pedestal."
There is a personal interest as well. Victor said his father Jeff told of his days playing basketball at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport and finding Black athletes treated differently in small things such as meal cards for road trips that white students could use at cafeterias that Black students could not. Gilbert's and Walker's experience in advancing civil rights was not that long ago, Victor said.
Walker, a native of Redbird, Oklahoma, and the Waco-born Gilbert came to Baylor from Paul Quinn College after Baylor trustees moved to desegregate the university in 1965. Gilbert studied history and English, and Walker studied sociology. Both finished degrees in 1967. Their experiences at Baylor reflected their personalities in part. The more uncompromising and outgoing Gilbert, who died in 1992, experienced overtly racist and threatening reactions to his presence as a student on campus. Walker, 74 and in retirement in Arizona, said in an interview last year she remembers being largely ignored as if she were invisible.
In his research and discussions with Walker and Gilbert's family, the sculptor looked for small touches in both people that would communicate something important about their lives. For Gilbert, it was a Bible in hand, symbolic of his work as a pastor in addition to teaching and civil rights advocacy. For Walker, who had a long career in public mental health work in California, it was a smile and a warmth in her eyes.
The final design of both statues is still in the works, awaiting more family input and approval, but they will show both in their years after Baylor. Capturing Gilbert and Walker in that stage of their life would suggest how they took their Baylor education to change lives in their careers, said Malcolm Foley, Baylor's special advisor to the president for equity and campus engagement and director of Black Church Studies at Truett Seminary.
At about 7 feet in height, the statues will flank the entrance to Tidwell, their location a reference to the religion and sociology classes Gilbert and Walker took. Classes in both fields are taught in Tidwell. Baylor's requirement of Christian scriptures and Christian heritage studies in student curriculum also means most students will have a class at Tidwell sometime in their Baylor years.
Foley said the statues are intended to be both inspirational and aspirational, a marker to the courage both Gilbert and Walker showed as students and a symbol that current students can also persevere.
"One of the goals of the statues is to communicate to everyone who comes on campus that you belong here," Foley said. "Both of them exhibited and performed courage in coming on an all-white campus in the 1960s. They set a trend in opening doors to others down the line."
Victor plans to involve students on campus in the creation of the statues and said the project likely will take a year to 18 months.
More statues may be in the works for Baylor. The commission that recommended the Gilbert and Walker statues also suggested a memorial or recognition to the unnamed enslaved people who helped build the Baylor campus in Independence, Foley said. Discussion is underway for a master plan that would include such a memorial as well as move some existing statues to other campus locations.
"I call it the three Rs: reckoning, repentance and reconciliation," Foley said. "Blindness to this history keeps us from loving each other well and fully."