Baylor names sculptor for statues of first Black graduates

The final design of both statues is still in the works, awaiting more family input and approval, but they will show both in their years after Baylor. Capturing Gilbert and Walker in that stage of their life would suggest how they took their Baylor education to change lives in their careers, said Malcolm Foley, Baylor's special advisor to the president for equity and campus engagement and director of Black Church Studies at Truett Seminary.

At about 7 feet in height, the statues will flank the entrance to Tidwell, their location a reference to the religion and sociology classes Gilbert and Walker took. Classes in both fields are taught in Tidwell. Baylor's requirement of Christian scriptures and Christian heritage studies in student curriculum also means most students will have a class at Tidwell sometime in their Baylor years.

Foley said the statues are intended to be both inspirational and aspirational, a marker to the courage both Gilbert and Walker showed as students and a symbol that current students can also persevere.