Baylor opens Black Gospel Archive and Listening Center for growing collection

“It’s us telling our story of how we've ‘made it over,’” she said. “We've made it through so many different trials and tribulations, and we're here now and we're seeing the progress. We’ve still got more progress to go, but it's definitely good progress.”

Provost Nancy Brickhouse said the center will be an important resource for students and scholars from a range of disciplines.

“Musical historians could come from a lot of different places and make use of this amazing archive, and it will be available to everyone,” Brickhouse said.

Robert Marovich's gospel record collection is still being digitized and added to the center's archive. As a music historian and founder of the Journal of Gospel Music, he said he shares Darden’s obsession.

“Thanks to the center, generations to come will not have to search fruitlessly like many of us had often done to find an example of a group or a singer or choir or original song, sound or style,” Marovich said. “It will be right here at Baylor University.”

He said many of the recordings are obscure and few copies survive. From time to time, he receives calls from family members of gospel musicians and preachers and helps them locate recordings of their loved ones, who they might not have heard in years.

“A lot are sung heroes in their day, but they've been forgotten now,” Marovich said. “Even those who knew them may have forgotten them, but they're not being forgotten here. And I think why gospel music matters is that it's keeping their stories alive.”

