Baylor partners with ‘gap year’ program, lets freshmen start school abroad

Incoming Baylor University students now have the option of starting their college coursework with a semester abroad.
Baylor is partnering with Verto, a company specializing in study abroad programs with curriculum built on the local language, culture and environment. Students can earn between 12 and 15 credits before coming back to the States and transferring into Baylor University. The program offers an alternative to a gap year without classes, which can prove costly by delaying graduation and entry to the workforce.
“I felt like it was a very innovative approach to the gap year and study abroad experience," said Elizabeth Boney, director of communications and equity strategy for Baylor. "It would really provide us with students who would be transferring into Baylor who are already kind of global citizens who have already had a taste of what that's like.”
For the fall, future Baylor students can enroll in courses in Hawaii, Costa Rica, Fiji, England, Spain or Italy. The three tropical options are considered "field semesters," in more remote locations and with a focus on the environment, Verto chief of staff Michael Kabbaz said. The most popular field semester is the cultural geography program in Costa Rica, where students travel deep into forests for lessons, he said.
“You're going to be in the actual location. You're going to leverage the community. You're going to have excursions into locations where you're actually going to be able to touch, feel, smell the location you’re in,” Kabbaz said.
Roughly 1,000 students study with the programs each semester, and roughly 300 choose the Costa Rica program. Other locations range between 75 and 100 students, and each class has between 16 and 24 students.
The England, Spain and Italy courses are based in London, Seville and Florence and hew closer to a traditional study abroad experience, Kabbaz said. Students on those trips either live in residence halls or with host families.
Verto programs range from $15,000 to $25,000, and the company provides $10,000 need-based grants for Pell Grant-eligible families. Students apply through Verto, and the program's partnership with Baylor locks students into transferring in and enrolling at Baylor when they finish their trip.
Boney said the programs are meant to let students have some of the travel experience of a gap year while still earning college credits.
“It's a really innovative way for students to graduate from high school and have a really unique but impactful and useful experience long term that doesn't set them behind in any way, but rather sets them up for success,” Boney said.
Boney said COVID-19 limited travel for a lot of incoming freshmen, so the program is particularly relevant this year.
Students can start off in a fall or spring term or choose to spend two at a Verto location before transferring in as a sophomore.
Boney said Baylor had record demand for freshman enrollment this semester. That comes on the heels of a record-setting freshman class last fall. The fall 2020 freshman class had 3,731 students, beating out the previous record of 3,625 students in fall 2014, Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said.
“Interest remains incredibly high for a Baylor education,” Fogleman said. “We are on track for the largest freshman class in university history.”
Students who could not be enrolled this year got notifications about the Verto program as an alternative, which Boney said received “great interest.”
Kabbaz said the Verto courses are meant to fulfill elective requirements for partner schools.