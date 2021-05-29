Baylor partners with ‘gap year’ program, lets freshmen start school abroad

Incoming Baylor University students now have the option of starting their college coursework with a semester abroad.

Baylor is partnering with Verto, a company specializing in study abroad programs with curriculum built on the local language, culture and environment. Students can earn between 12 and 15 credits before coming back to the States and transferring into Baylor University. The program offers an alternative to a gap year without classes, which can prove costly by delaying graduation and entry to the workforce.

“I felt like it was a very innovative approach to the gap year and study abroad experience," said Elizabeth Boney, director of communications and equity strategy for Baylor. "It would really provide us with students who would be transferring into Baylor who are already kind of global citizens who have already had a taste of what that's like.”

For the fall, future Baylor students can enroll in courses in Hawaii, Costa Rica, Fiji, England, Spain or Italy. The three tropical options are considered "field semesters," in more remote locations and with a focus on the environment, Verto chief of staff Michael Kabbaz said. The most popular field semester is the cultural geography program in Costa Rica, where students travel deep into forests for lessons, he said.