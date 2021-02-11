Baylor People's Law School goes online-only, takes on COVID-19 issues

With an ongoing pandemic and an approaching winter storm, Baylor University Law School officials are trying to find the silver lining in the COVID-19 and wintry clouds by offering the annual People's Law School this year in an all-virtual format.
Now in its 16th year, the People's Law School, offered at no charge, will be from 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The event's track record includes more than 250 sessions on legal rights and responsibilities.
Because of the coronavirus, Baylor officials are lamenting that the normal personal touch will be lost, but people can choose between 16 classes that will be held on Zoom, running simultaneously, Baylor Law School spokesperson Ed Nelson said.
And in an added bonus this year, Nelson said all 16 sessions will be recorded and available to be watched at any time at www.baylor.edu/law/PLS. Anyone interested in watching Saturday morning can register at the same website, and Baylor will email participants instructions about how to view the seminars.
"We live in a world where a tremendous amount of information is available at our fingertips, but finding accurate legal information that is clear and accurate isn’t always easy," Baylor Law professor Patricia Wilson said in a press release. “We’re saddened that we can’t offer our ‘user-friendly’ classes in person this year, but excited to be able to help more consumers via easy-to-access virtual classes.”
Several of the 16 classes, which will be taught by a Baylor law professor or an attorney, will focus on legal issues related to COVID-19. Other course topics will include "consumer rights, small businesses, landlord/tenant rights, retirement planning, wills, elder law, employment law, and family law."
"We are trying to find the silver lining in this COVID cloud, and one of these is that all of these sessions will be recorded and kept online," Nelson said. "And with the weather situation looking like it is, they can do all this from the comfort of their homes, which means our reach is far wider this year than in years past. We have people registered from just about every corner of the state of Texas and some from out of state."
About 575 people had registered as of Thursday afternoon, Nelson said.