Baylor Phi Gamma Delta suspended as university ramps up COVID-19 testing, sees 182 cases in past week

Baylor University has suspended a fraternity chapter and several individual students on an interim basis after looking into off-campus parties in the days leading up to the start of classes Monday.
The university has suspended the local chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, as has the International Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta, Executive Director Rob Caudill said in a statement. Though the university has not released specific allegations against the fraternity chapter, Vice President for Student Life Kevin Jackson announced Tuesday that Baylor had taken disciplinary action against a student group and against individual students after investigating reports of two off-campus parties. One of the parties was attended by a student who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jackson's notice to employees, students and parents.
As of Thursday, Baylor had reported 380 COVID-19 cases confirmed since Aug. 1 among students, employees and contractors going to campus. That includes 182 cases confirmed in the past seven days and 290 people with active infections.
Waco police received reports of two parties near campus in the days before classes started, one at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 1500 block of Wood Avenue, and the other at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of James Avenue, Officer Garen Bynum said. Officers at the scene of the second party confirmed there was a large gathering and issued a verbal warning, Bynum said.
Since Aug. 17 Waco police have received 14 loud party calls, four loud music calls and four calls about noise ordinance violations from the area near campus where many students live, bordered by Interstate 35, South 17th Street, University Parks Drive and East Garden Drive. Seven reports were made Saturday night. Bynum said it is still too early to tell if the department will receive the number of complaints it usually does when students return in fall.
“That goes along with having a large university. We’re going to get the loud-party calls,” Bynum said. “College Station would say the same thing. Austin would say the same thing.”
Bynum said Waco and Baylor police often work hand-in-hand and try to keep open lines of communication, but Waco police were not responsible for informing the university about the parties that led to disciplinary action, and officers would not necessarily have been aware of any event's affiliation with a student group. Baylor fraternal organizations do not have official houses the way they would at many other universities.
It is common for the university to receive word about parties from a variety of sources, Jackson said. Violations of interim rules related to COVID-19, including mask-wearing, social-distancing and self-isolation rules, will be treated the same way any violation of student conduct policy would be, and they apply on-campus and off-campus, Jackson said.
“On most occasions, we will do an interim suspension or a cease operations directive, and then walk the student group through the process so we can determine just exactly what happened and, if indeed the organization is responsible for the allegations, what the sanctions will ultimately be,” Jackson said.
He said there is another process to determine if individual students violate student policy.
Overall, Baylor students are complying with the requirements, he said.
"The vast majority of our students are working hard and are on board," Jackson said. "They are working hard to keep this virus from being spread."
Caudill, the International Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta director, said the organization has included COVID-19 guidelines in its Risk Management Policy that instructs chapters and members comply with all local safety measures.
“We will continue to work with the University to learn more surrounding the allegations against our Kappa Chapter and will follow up appropriately once an investigation is completed,” he said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 92 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in residents countywide Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 6,100 and the number of active cases to 1,892. 37 of the 25 hospitalized patients are county residents and 17 are relying on ventilators. 81 people have died and 4,127 have recovered so far. 45,049 tests have been conducted as of yesterday.
Baylor University reported 47 new cases Wednesday, bringing total active cases to 219 and overall cases to 380 among students, faculty and staff. The university has conducted 20,029 tests, counting mail-in tests sent out before the start of the semester.
Baylor has confirmed cases in 149 people since classes started Monday, and 148 of them are considered residents of the county and are included in the countywide numbers reported by the health district.
Benjamin Ryan, an environmental health science clinical associate professor at Baylor, is assisting with the university’s new COVID-19 dashboard.
Ryan said results from some of the mail-in tests are still trickling in, and any positives would be included in Baylor's daily counts. One case identified since classes stared Monday was identified through a mail-in test.
“We’ve done over 20,000, which is a huge number considering the county has done 44,000,” Ryan said. “So we’re processing all that data.”
Baylor will also conduct weekly surveillance testing on a randomly selected 10% of its faculty, students and staff. Starting this week, interim Vice Provost for Research Kevin Chambliss also will lead sewage testing at dorms.
“The surveillance testing is really the testing that allows you to understand the prevalence in the Baylor community,” Ryan said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.