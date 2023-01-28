Baylor physicist who helped find God particle reflects on its discovery

A Baylor University physics professor who was part of the team that confirmed the existence of the Higgs boson, nicknamed the God particle, recently told the story of the decade-old discovery to a Waco group who regularly gather to indulge their intellectual curiosity.

Professor Jay Dittmann was one of many scientists who designed, built and maintained the Large Hadron Collider at the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known by the acronym for its French name, CERN. Dittmann worked on a particle detector called a hadron calorimeter that was instrumental in confirming the existence of the subatomic particle known as the Higgs boson. This team of scientists, along with many others working on CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, confirmed the Higgs boson on July 4, 2012.

During a Jan. 20 lecture on the discovery organized by the Lifelong Learning at the Mayborn Museum group, Dittmann said that for every equation included in a piece of writing, half the readers disappear. So, he tried to explain the discovery of the Higgs boson without writing any equations on the board.

A member of the audience, one of about 125, asked why it is called the God particle.

“It’s more like the god-blank particle,” Dittmann said. “Why can’t we find that god-blank particle?”

Dittmann said physicists believe the Higgs boson gives rise to mass in material objects. No technological or engineering application has been thought up yet for the Higgs boson, he said.

“But, medical scanners such as the MRI and the CT scanner, commonly used in medical imaging today, are based on physics discoveries of the early 20th century,” Dittmann said. “It may be years or decades into the future before an application for the Higgs boson can be developed.”

He said physicists spent decades searching out the Higgs boson to gain a better understanding of the fundamental workings of the universe. He said he is both a physicist and a Christian.

“I believe God created the universe to be understandable by us,” Dittmann said.

Peter Higgs, a physicist at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, theorized in 1964 that certain subatomic particles must exist that would give rise to the property of mass. For the next 48 years experimental physicists built bigger and bigger particle accelerators and smashed protons into each other at higher and higher speeds, but they could not find the particle that came to be known as the Higgs boson.

The Higgs boson turns into a couple of pions, other subatomic particles, in the tiniest fraction of a second, Dittmann said during his lecture.

“So, when the protons crash together and two pions emerge, was that a Higgs boson that became the pions, or was it just two pions?,” Dittmann said he and other scientists asked themselves for decades.

To understand the minuscule size of the particles involved, Dittmann compared them to viruses.

Viruses are made up of molecules.

Molecules are made up of atoms. Water molecules, for example, are made up of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.

Atoms are made up of subatomic particles. Some subatomic particles, including the protons smashed together in CERN's particle accelerators, are made up of multiple smaller subatomic particles.

A hydrogen atom is the smallest and simplest atom, being composed of one proton and one electron. The next smallest atom, helium, is commonly known to fill children’s balloons that will float away without a string to hold on to them.

Dittmann said at CERN, the electrons would be stripped off of hydrogen atoms leaving the protons to be accelerated and slammed together. It takes an enormous amount of energy to accelerate any material particle to near light speed.

“Until we could smash the protons together at a high enough energy that the Higgs boson would emerge from the collision travelling fast enough to make it to the detector before it turned into the pions, we couldn’t observe the Higgs,” Dittmann said.

To do the job, CERN had to build the Large Hadron Collider, a particle accelerator 110 yards underground, 5.38 miles across and 16.9 miles around. It accelerates protons to nearly the speed of light in two streams, one going clockwise, the other counter-clockwise, and then smashes them together.

And then the actual protons, all being positively charged, do not want to smash into each other, any more than the north pole of a magnet wants to touch another magnet’s north pole.

“One out of every billion or so collisions will produce a Higgs boson,” Dittmann said.

In a year of experiments, CERN’s particle accelerators, detectors and other instruments use about as much energy as would power 300,000 homes over the same timespan, according to its website. The particle accelerators by far use most of the energy.

So, Dittmann said the researchers first had to build the collider capable of accelerating protons to nearly the speed of light. Then they had to run the experiment over and over to get the protons to collide and then to get a Higgs boson that traveled far enough to reach the detector.

Planning for the Large Hadron Collider started in 1984, and construction started in 1998. The first proton streams were accelerated in October 2008. Tens of thousands of scientists from hundreds of universities in more than 100 countries collaborate on the project.