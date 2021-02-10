Baylor plans in-person, distanced May graduation ceremonies

Spring graduates of Baylor University will have the chance to get their diploma in an in-person — and outdoor — ceremony in May.
Last year's graduates, who saw their ceremonies turn virtual because of COVID-19 precautions, will have a chance for their own in-person event planned the day before the new graduates'.
The spring graduation is planned for May 7 and 8 with a May 6 ceremony for 2020 graduates. The ceremonies will take place in McLane Stadium with graduates seated and socially distanced on the stadium floor and their guests spaced across stadium seating. Masks will be required for both participants and attendees.
Baylor spokesperson Jason Cook said the university's experience safely managing stadium crowds at fall football games plus the start of weekly COVID-19 testing of students and employees this spring to help control any coronavirus spread were factors leading Baylor administrators to go ahead with plans to return to in-person graduations.
"If we can safely host a football game, we can safely host a graduation commencement," Cook said.
The precautions taken at those games — masks or face coverings, spaced seating, sanitation stations and more — will be in place for the May graduations, he said. Graduation will be held by school or college, and the McLane Stadium field and stage will be able to accommodate about 1,000 people spaced 6 feet apart, he said.
While graduates will be able to walk the stage as part of their commencement experience, they still will not be shaking hands with Baylor administrators, faculty members or regents.
The university started last week to email 2020 graduates about their interest in participating in the May 6 commencement, with a Feb. 19 deadline for responding.
Cook said a moratorium on in-person campus events that started last spring and continued through Sunday has been lifted, and the spring would see some of those events returning, except for the annual Diadeloso student day in April. Administrators are considering a Student Wellness Day with no classes in March if students and faculty reach a 95% COVID-19 testing compliance level, he said.
A year's experience with coronavirus precautions and facility sanitation, plus the growing effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, may lead other colleges to consider returning to in-person graduations.
McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown said administrators are discussing that possibility to see if it can be done safely.
"There are some details to be looked at regarding safety, but that's our desire," McKown said.
Texas State Technical College officials could not be reached Wednesday afternoon for comment.