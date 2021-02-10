Baylor plans in-person, distanced May graduation ceremonies

Spring graduates of Baylor University will have the chance to get their diploma in an in-person — and outdoor — ceremony in May.

Last year's graduates, who saw their ceremonies turn virtual because of COVID-19 precautions, will have a chance for their own in-person event planned the day before the new graduates'.

The spring graduation is planned for May 7 and 8 with a May 6 ceremony for 2020 graduates. The ceremonies will take place in McLane Stadium with graduates seated and socially distanced on the stadium floor and their guests spaced across stadium seating. Masks will be required for both participants and attendees.

Baylor spokesperson Jason Cook said the university's experience safely managing stadium crowds at fall football games plus the start of weekly COVID-19 testing of students and employees this spring to help control any coronavirus spread were factors leading Baylor administrators to go ahead with plans to return to in-person graduations.

"If we can safely host a football game, we can safely host a graduation commencement," Cook said.