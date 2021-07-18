Baylor pre-med student delivers baby in ambulance during summer EMT internship

A pre-med student from Baylor University received hands-on experience this summer in her native Massachusetts when she delivered a baby in the back of an ambulance.
Corinna Kent, 18, is a Baylor student originally from Needham, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb, and will start her sophomore year this fall on the health science study track for pre-med.
Kent, like many college students, returned home for the summer, and she decided to pursue an emergency medical technician license. She enrolled in MassBay Community College’s EMT program and participated in an internship where she went on ride-alongs with EMTs to get credit for her courses.
On July 9, Kent joined the rest of her team, consisting of two paramedics and one firefighter and responded to a call about a woman who was going into labor.
“When we got to her apartment, we assessed her to see if we should deliver in the apartment or transport to a hospital,” Kent said. “It is best to deliver in a hospital.”
No more than five minutes later, 2 miles down the road, Kent looked down at the woman and realized they were not going to make it to the hospital.
“I noticed the baby’s head was coming and that meant imminent birth,” Kent said. “The baby is coming and there is really no stopping it.”
When she first saw the baby’s head, Kent said she experienced a little bit of internal panic but knew she had to remain calm.
While Kent had been able to assist in other deliveries through a previous internship, she had never had to assist in the back of an ambulance on the side of the road.
Kent said that despite the pressure, she was excited to be part of that call.
“I thought ‘Wow, I get to see a baby today,’” Kent said.
The medic driving the ambulance pulled over to a safe place on the side of the road and the crew started the delivery process. Kent said they reassured the mother-to-be that everything was going to be OK.
“Really it’s the mom’s job to do. We are just there to help,” Kent said. “She was incredible. She did everything she was supposed to.”
A healthy baby boy was born.
“It was incredible,” Kent said. “I feel so blessed to be able to be a part of the beginning of that baby’s journey and the mom’s journey because I feel like she is not going to forget she gave birth in the back of an ambulance.”
She said the experience solidified her confidence that she picked the right career path.
“I always wanted to be in medicine and I’ve known that I wanted to go into a field with moms and babies,” Kent said.
Kent recalls arriving at the hospital and seeing the nurses take over care for the mom and baby.
“I stood there for a second letting everything sink in,” Kent said. “I told the mom she did a great job and wished her good luck and left. It was both sad and happy to not be needed anymore. They are healthy and that is all I could ever hope for.”
She said being part of the first moments of that baby boy will always be special.
“This is the one that I am going to remember the most,” Kent said.