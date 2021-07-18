Baylor pre-med student delivers baby in ambulance during summer EMT internship

When she first saw the baby’s head, Kent said she experienced a little bit of internal panic but knew she had to remain calm.

While Kent had been able to assist in other deliveries through a previous internship, she had never had to assist in the back of an ambulance on the side of the road.

Kent said that despite the pressure, she was excited to be part of that call.

“I thought ‘Wow, I get to see a baby today,’” Kent said.

The medic driving the ambulance pulled over to a safe place on the side of the road and the crew started the delivery process. Kent said they reassured the mother-to-be that everything was going to be OK.

“Really it’s the mom’s job to do. We are just there to help,” Kent said. “She was incredible. She did everything she was supposed to.”

A healthy baby boy was born.

“It was incredible,” Kent said. “I feel so blessed to be able to be a part of the beginning of that baby’s journey and the mom’s journey because I feel like she is not going to forget she gave birth in the back of an ambulance.”

She said the experience solidified her confidence that she picked the right career path.