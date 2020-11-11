Baylor prof Fred Gehlbach, last of 'old-time naturalists,' dies at 85

Fred Gehlbach, a longtime Baylor University biology professor, died this week after a lifetime sharing his explorations of owl behavior and the hidden connections of nature with students, readers and the Waco community.

Gehlbach, 85, died Monday after several years of declining health.

Gehlbach was known primarily as an ornithologist and a leading expert on Eastern screech owls, winning a special award this year from the World Owl Hall of Fame. He studied a single colony of screech owls for more than 40 years near his home in Woodway, where he established a 15-acre wildlife preserve after coming to Baylor in 1963.

But his wide-ranging research also led him to publish scholarly accounts of reptiles, fish, plants and even fossils. Even in his 70s, Gehlbach was exploring the Amazon and the Arizona deserts, consulting with Cameron Park Zoo and writing regular columns on ecology for the Tribune-Herald.

“I would say he was one of the last of the old-time naturalists, as well as being up to date on more modern ecological things,” said Owen Lind, professor emeritus in Baylor’s biology department.