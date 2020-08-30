Baylor quarantines 2 dorm floors after 21 COVID-19 cases; county's 83rd virus death reported

A week of class began at Baylor University, 21 freshmen males living in Martin Hall have been moved into isolation housing after testing positive for COVID-19, while another 34 have been quarantined within their floor of the dorm and are getting tested daily.
Baylor University officials say they are taking a targeted approach to limiting the spread from that group, as more than 400 new Baylor-related COVID-19 cases have been documented in the past week.
Meanwhile, McLennan County announced Sunday that an 83rd resident has died because of COVID-19 and another 36 have tested positive, bringing the total to 6,264 residents of the county who have had the disease.
After seeing five cases at Martin Hall by Thursday, Baylor conducted targeted testing and identified another 16 cases by Saturday, concentrated among residents of the third and fourth floors of the building, Vice President for Student Life Kevin Jackson said during a press conference Sunday. While the positive students were removed from the dorm, the university's health management team implemented "reside in place" measures for residents of those floors, in addition to daily testing, contact tracing and symptom monitoring.
"Our students on the third and fourth floor will reside in place for four days," Jackson said. "They will be tested every morning of those four days in the morning, and then they will do an assessment of the their health at the end of each day."
As of Sunday, there were an estimated 456 active confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, employees and contractors using the campus. Most student cases are in off-campus residents and linked to off-campus activity, Dean of Students Sharra Hynes said during the press conference.
Residents of the first and second floors at Martin have been instructed not to go to the upper floors, and they will be tested starting Monday. The university will continue to evaluate the potential need for stricter measures, which could include a full 14-day quarantine for some students.
All 21 Martin residents who have tested positive are in isolation housing Baylor established for the purpose, Hynes said. They will remain in isolation housing for 10 days from the date of their test, assuming their symptoms improve as expected, Hynes said. The students in isolation receive daily calls to monitor their condition and any need for further intervention.
None of the Baylor students who have tested positive have experienced a severe symptoms, she said.
Thirty-four other students are limited to the third and fourth floors of Martin, a men's dorm that is home to 252 freshmen this year. The 34 on the third and fourth floors will receive meal deliveries three times a day, and Baylor's student activities team is working with them on plans to keep them "engaged and well in this stressful time period," Jackson said. He said he is confident the freshmen will live up to the dorm's theme, "The Mighty Men of Martin," and work through the situation in a positive way.
Hynes said the reaction among Martin residents, and the behavior of students university-wide, has been reassuring. The chaplain and faculty member in residence at Martin, with the support of other staff members, are staying engaged with the understanding that "morale on day one could be different than morale on day four."
"We recognize our students are whole people, and we want to be prepared to respond to them as whole people," Hynes said.
Residents use communal bathrooms, but there is no indication the bathrooms were a factor in the virus' spread, Hynes said. The communal bathrooms were a factor in tailoring the response, she said.
All Baylor classes have been organized so that students can receive course materials and keep up if they are unable to attend in person.
Jackson said the health team determined the situation does not warrant changes to in-person classes or other university-wide operations. Baylor officials have been in contact with other universities that have taken broader measures, including the University of Notre Dame. The Catholic university near South Bend, Indiana, switched to online-only classes for two weeks after a spike in positive cases, including many in identified clusters, and concern about testing keeping up with demand.
"We felt that under the circumstances given what we knew about this particular situation that there was no need to look at having the campus go online for two weeks like Notre Dame did," Jackson said.
He said Baylor's targeted approach is not typical among other universities' responses to positive cases, and he expects to consult with others curious about it. Robust testing, tracing and isolating are key to Baylor's approach, he said.
"Quite frankly not a lot of schools have been using this," Jackson said. "We're working on something here that is a little innovative. We're very confident in it by the way."
The measures targeted at specific floors at Martin also could apply in other dorms if needed, he said.
Baylor required mail-in COVID-19 tests of students and personnel before they returned. In the seven days through Sunday afternoon, the university has recorded 408 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, employees and contractors using the campus. The total since Aug. 1 is 645, including 456 estimated to be still active, based on cases within a 10 days of testing.
The rate of tests coming back positive had jumped to 9% as of Saturday, on a rolling seven-day average basis, up from 1.8% as of Aug. 24, the first day of classes. The positivity rate is expected to decline as Baylor institutes random testing across the campus.
By Sunday, the university had recorded 21,541 tests, including 3,270 in the past seven days.
McLennan County
Countywide, the 36 new cases confirmed Sunday bring the estimate of active cases to 1,823. The positivity rate was up to 17% as of Saturday, from 9% as of Aug. 19, on a rolling seven-day average basis.
Waco hospitals were treating 29 COVID-19 patients Sunday, including 18 McLennan County residents and 13 on ventilators.
