Baylor reaches $1 billion fundraising mark as Tidwell Bible Building renovation nears completion

Baylor University has reached the $1 billion milestone in its Give Light fundraising campaign, bringing the university within $1 million of the campaign’s goal.
A $7 million gift pushing the university past the $1 billion mark came from Paula Hurd, a regent and one of the co-chairs of the $1.1 billion campaign, officials announced Thursday during a ceremony showing off continuing renovations of the Tidwell Bible Building. The Tidwell renovation is the first capital project under Baylor President Linda Livingstone’s academic strategic plan known as Illuminate, which relies on the Give Light funding and has a central goal of making Baylor a top tier research institution.
During Thursday’s ceremony, Vice President for Advancement David Rosselli said that since Livingstone stepped into her role in 2017, the university has averaged about $68 million a year more in fundraising than before her tenure.
As Livingstone stepped up to the mic, she said he was giving her too much credit and thanked him, everyone working on the campaign and the donors.
“It will change the face of the academic enterprise here at Baylor,” Livingstone said.
More than 77,000 people have contributed since Give Light was announced in November 2018.
“And we’re not even done with the campaign yet,” she said.
As she announced the $1 billion milestone, biodegradable confetti rained down on a crowd gathered outside the Tidwell building while the university’s fight song played over the speakers. As the applause continued, it eventually fell into rhythm to the familiar song.
Paula Hurd is a current member of the Baylor Board of Regents. Her husband, Mark Hurd, former CEO of Oracle Corp. and a former regent, passed away in October 2019. To recognize the donation, a floor in the planned $100 million Baylor Basketball Pavilion will be named after the couple.
The Hurds gave the fundraising campaign’s lead gift in November 2018, and a $60 million welcome center also will be named the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center in their honor. Livingstone said crews will break ground this summer on the welcome center, which will be visible from Interstate 35.
“There were certainly people who questioned whether we could get to a billion dollars, or 1.1,” Livingstone said in an interview after the ceremony. “I think getting there as quickly as we did, and having such a broad base of the Baylor family come alongside us has been very heartening and affirming that what we did, make the choice to have a very ambitious campaign, is the right thing.”
She said the Give Light campaign is transforming the university, not just physically but academically, and the university has held fundraisers for specific purposes before, but this marks the first comprehensive campaign in the university’s history.
After the ceremony, attendees were allowed to tour the 57,000-square-foot Tidwell Bible Building. The Kansas-based Sunderland Foundation donated $15 million to the estimated $20 million project in the spring of 2019.
The building has 68 carved limestone panels near the top of its facade and a tall, skinny build. Baylor Alumni built it in 1954, and it housed religion and history classes before it was closed for renovations.
The stained glass windows in Miller Chapel have been preserved, but the chapel will be repurposed and the building will have a new chapel on its top floor, which will be accessible by elevator for the first time. Miller Chapel’s windows still run from the first floor to the ceiling of the second.