Baylor reaches $1 billion fundraising mark as Tidwell Bible Building renovation nears completion

As she announced the $1 billion milestone, biodegradable confetti rained down on a crowd gathered outside the Tidwell building while the university’s fight song played over the speakers. As the applause continued, it eventually fell into rhythm to the familiar song.

Paula Hurd is a current member of the Baylor Board of Regents. Her husband, Mark Hurd, former CEO of Oracle Corp. and a former regent, passed away in October 2019. To recognize the donation, a floor in the planned $100 million Baylor Basketball Pavilion will be named after the couple.

The Hurds gave the fundraising campaign’s lead gift in November 2018, and a $60 million welcome center also will be named the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center in their honor. Livingstone said crews will break ground this summer on the welcome center, which will be visible from Interstate 35.

“There were certainly people who questioned whether we could get to a billion dollars, or 1.1,” Livingstone said in an interview after the ceremony. “I think getting there as quickly as we did, and having such a broad base of the Baylor family come alongside us has been very heartening and affirming that what we did, make the choice to have a very ambitious campaign, is the right thing.”