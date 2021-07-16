Baylor regents approve changes to Founders Day, ceremonies in line with racial history report

Baylor University’s board of regents has voted to make changes to the university’s Founders Day, retire a campus relic used during commencement ceremonies and add more information about Baylor’s racial history to the school’s website.
The recommendations came from the Commission on Historic Campus Representations’ report on the university’s racial history, dating back to its founding by and financial ties to slave-owners, including school namesake Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor. The commission, comprised of 26 students, faculty members, staff members alumni and regents, worked for six months to compile the history and make recommendations on how to handle the school’s various memorials, statues, plaques and displays and how to tell the university’s complete racial history.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone said she and the administration will take the recommendation and flesh out the details. Founders Day will still celebrate Baylor’s founders, but in the future will include a broader group of foundational figures in the university’s history.
“We want to re-envision Founders Day … to tell a more complete story of the founding of Baylor and speak to everybody that had a role in that founding, including the role that the unnamed enslaved had in that process,” Livingstone said. “We don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but we do think in some ways we’ll make Founders Day a more significant experience and event on our campus.”
After the board’s summer meeting that wrapped up Friday, Chair Mark Rountree said the Baylor University Mace, which has been used during commencement ceremonies and in welcoming new university presidents since it was made in 1974, will be put on permanent display in the Mayborn Museum. The mace was built out of a golden decorative sword and two canes. President Andrew Jackson gave the sword to Baylor’s older brother, Cyrus, who owned slaves like his younger brother. One of the canes belonged to Sam Houston, who also owned slaves, and the other belonged to the Rev. Rufus Burleson, who served in the Confederate army and owned at least one slave. The mace will be replaced by a historically significant Bible in the ceremonies.
The university also plans to place signs around campus to assure students and visitors that more changes from the report are coming in the future.
“We know some of these recommendations are going to take more time to develop, to determine exactly how to implement them,” Livingstone said. “So we want students to understand that as we make progress on some of the recommendations, we are also continuing to work on those that will take longer to implement.”
COVID-19 measures
Next semester at Baylor University will be “mostly normal,” Livingstone said. Anyone who has not been vaccinated will be subject to random COVID-19 testing for the first four weeks of the semester. Classrooms and buildings will once again operate at 100% capacity, student activities will resume and masks will not be required. More than 60% of employees and just under 40% of students have confirmed they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.