Baylor regents approve measure to support LGBTQ students, construction on new Welcome Center

“As a Board of Regents, we recognize that Baylor’s LGBTQ students continue to seek care, connections, and community on our campus and a sense of belonging within the Baylor Family,” the resolution announced Friday states. “As an important and faithful expression of our Christian mission, we desire to establish trust with our LGBTQ students so that, among other things, they might seek out the resources provided by Baylor.”

The measure has no impact on the unofficial status of Gamma Alpha Upsilon, the support group for LGBTQ students that has existed under various names for about 10 years. The group has spent those years applying repeatedly for a charter from the university’s Division of Student Life. Members of GAY met with the regents in 2019 to share their firsthand accounts of what it is like to be LGBTQ on campus and the discrimination they face in general.

Livingstone said forming a new student group with students from GAY would give everyone a “clean slate.”

“So I think it’ll be a collaborative process and one, again, built on on respect and care for one another. So we look forward to that,” Livingstone said. “(Student Life Vice President Kevin) Jackson and his staff do that regularly with students that want to form different kinds of groups.”