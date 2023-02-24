Baylor University’s board of regents Friday approved a 6% tuition increase for 2023-24 while launching a program that will cover full tuition for lower-income students.

Tuition would rise from $51,738 this year to $54,844.

The newly approved Baylor Benefit program would cover the tuition of students with an adjusted gross income below $50,000 a year with demonstrated need. University officials said they aim to expand the Baylor Benefit to a wider income range in years to come.

During a media availability following the meeting on Friday, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said both higher education institutions and their students are facing inflation and economic pressure as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve made tremendous progress over the last several years, and it’s really critical that we continue our momentum and protect our status not only as a Research 1 institution, but also as a Christian research university, with a renowned undergraduate experience,” Livingstone said. “This increase, coupled with the launch of the Baylor Benefit program, will position us for success now in the future and address affordability for our most at risk and in need students.”

Last year regents increased tuition by 3%, or $1,506. Baylor University officials say few students actually pay the full "sticker price" for tuition, since 90% of students receive financial aid, and 86% receive merit scholarships.

Baylor estimates that students pay an average of $13,764 for room and board in addition to tuition.

Board Chairman Mark Rountree said the benefit program is a “first step.”

“I believe, over time, our board is committed to expanding it in the years to come,” Rountree said.

The board also approved an additional $22.8 million for renovations at Memorial and Alexander Hall, which will include connecting the two buildings for Honors College students. The budget for the project is now $57.8 million total. Construction is slated to begin in May and wrap up in summer 2024, alongside the $60 million Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center.

A grand opening for the welcome center is scheduled for Sept. 8.

“We know to be intentional as a Carnegie Tier 1 research university with a top-ranked undergraduate experience, it’s important that if we want to stay on this trajectory of quality and understanding and learning, there’s a lot more work we’re going to have to do in the years ahead,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone also briefed regents on progress on projects recommended by Baylor's Commission on Historic Campus Representations.

Statues of Baylor’s first Black graduates, the Rev. Robert Gilbert and Barbara Walker, will be in place for a dedication ceremony April 4 outside of Tidwell Bible Building. Livingstone also showed the board new renderings for a monument to the unknown enslaved the university plans to install on the Founders Mall. Boise-based artist Ben Victor, known for his three pieces in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, is creating the statues.