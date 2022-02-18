Baylor regents OK $27.6 million bump in cost of basketball arena

Baylor University regents voted Friday to increase spending by almost $27.6 million for the school's new basketball arena to keep up with rising construction costs.
The board approved a $212.6 million price tag for construction of the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion along the Brazos River on the downtown side of Interstate 35. The project initially was projected to cost $185 million when it was announced in December. Board Chair Mark Rountree and Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the pandemic-related nationwide increase in costs for building materials and labor is to blame, and the project is still on track for a June groundbreaking.
“Labor is an issue,” Livingstone said. “It’s really tight in Waco to get labor, particularly for a project that large … but also some of the raw material. Steel, wood and roofs are really hard to get and expensive. It’s multiple aspects of the construction project that have added cost over time.”
Rountree said the board also spent a “considerable amount of time” discussing recommendations from the Commission on Historic Campus Representations, first with Sasaki, the campus design firm charged with creating a master plan to implement the recommendations, and then with Baylor’s Campus Experience Team.
“It was really more discussion of possibilities, vision for some of the main spaces on campus, exploring ways (to) make them more welcoming, inviting and then frankly, just more frequently used by our students,” Rountree said.
In 2020 the commission submitted a report on the university’s historic connections to slavery and racism, and recommended changing, moving or adapting monuments, memorials and artifacts tied to that history and adding more context and displays to tell the university’s full racial history.
“We had great discussions in visioning possibilities along those lines,” Rountree said.
He said the board will consider adopting a master plan for those changes during its next meeting, in May.
Livingstone said the academic affairs and student life committees spent time during Friday's meeting discussing support programs and the student experience at Baylor.
“We've looked at the progress we have in place for our students that are really looking for kind of the above and beyond experience, whether that's … the national and international scholarship opportunities that we have,” Livingstone said.
Students of color also met with the regents to discuss their experiences on campus.
“We are also continuing to focus on some of the populations of our students on our campus that we need to understand better and ensure that we're supporting in the right way," Livingstone said.
The board also passed a resolution thanking Baylor’s faculty for their role in the university’s designation as a top-tier research university.
“We wanted to say that thank you publicly,” Rountree said.
“We wanted to reward and acknowledge that extraordinary work and we hope that we can partner with Dr. Livingstone and her team and all of our faculty to provide support in ways in which that great work can continue as we continue to aspire to even greater heights as a research university, while at the same time enhancing and deepening our transformative undergraduate teaching experience for our students,” he said.
The regents also took time to celebrate reaching and surpassing the Give Light campaign’s $1.1 billion fundraising goal and the university’s athletic success. Livingstone said hopeful candidates have submitted more than 40,000 applications for next year so far.
“It's just a sign of the tremendous interest there is in Baylor and really a testament to the great work that our faculty and staff are doing to support our students,” Livingstone said.