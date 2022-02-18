Baylor regents OK $27.6 million bump in cost of basketball arena

Baylor University regents voted Friday to increase spending by almost $27.6 million for the school's new basketball arena to keep up with rising construction costs.

The board approved a $212.6 million price tag for construction of the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion along the Brazos River on the downtown side of Interstate 35. The project initially was projected to cost $185 million when it was announced in December. Board Chair Mark Rountree and Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the pandemic-related nationwide increase in costs for building materials and labor is to blame, and the project is still on track for a June groundbreaking.

“Labor is an issue,” Livingstone said. “It’s really tight in Waco to get labor, particularly for a project that large … but also some of the raw material. Steel, wood and roofs are really hard to get and expensive. It’s multiple aspects of the construction project that have added cost over time.”

Rountree said the board also spent a “considerable amount of time” discussing recommendations from the Commission on Historic Campus Representations, first with Sasaki, the campus design firm charged with creating a master plan to implement the recommendations, and then with Baylor’s Campus Experience Team.