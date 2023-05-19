Baylor University regents this week approved a $902 million operating budget, $24.5 million in facilities renovations and two new degree programs.

The board also elected a new chair and changed its leadership structure. Regents elected William “Bill” Mearse, of Houston, as chair, effective June 1, according to a press release Friday. Regents also elected a lone vice chair, Melissa Purdy Mines, of Austin.

“The Board’s Governance Review Task Force had suggested in November 2022 a shift from three vice chairs to one for more efficiencies in operations and governance,” according to the press release. “The Board formally adopted this change as part of the May meeting. Mearse and Mines will be the first to serve within the new structure.”

The leadership arrangement of three vice chairs goes back six years, to when the university was dealing with a sexual assault scandal in the wake of an independent firm's report on its policies and practices, said outgoing Chair Mark Rountree. He will complete his third year as chair at the end of the month and remain on the board for another year.

“During some of the darkest days of the university, when we were dealing with some Title IX and student health issues, even changing the president, the board decided to appoint two extra vice chairs,” Rountree said.

The two additional top leaders would help the board and the university’s administration in the process of dealing with the issues, he said. Now that the regents see the university growing and heading in the right direction, they have gone back to a single vice chair, Rountree said.

In the press release, University President Linda Livingstone said Rountree has provided invaluable leadership during his time as chair.

“Mark’s steady hand and servant leadership were guiding forces for Baylor from the beginning of the pandemic through the challenging inflationary pressures of today,” Livingstone said.

Budget and renovations

During the week's meeting, the board approved a $902 million operating budget for the university during the 2023-24 academic year, an increase of $39.2 million, or a 4.5%, from last year. Regents also approved three renovation projects, valued at a combined $24.5 million.

They approved $7 million for design and construction of Honors College offices in the Draper Academic Building, expect to begin this summer.

They approved $10 million for renovation of Baylor Law School facilities, with work expected to start this summer and wrap up by the end of the year.

They also approved $7.5 million for design and preconstruction services on renovation of the Allen and Dawson dorms. Work is expected to start in May of next year and wrap up by fall 2025.

New degrees

The regents also approved creation of master’s degree in physician assistant studies and combined bachelor's and master's program in biology of global health.

The physician assistant program requires lengthy accreditation process and will not begin taking students until the fall 2025 semester, Livingstone said.

“There’s a huge demand in the health system for physician assistants,” Livingstone said. “With our other health degree programs we’re well positioned to add this master’s degree.”

The global health program will take its first students in the fall term next year, Livingstone said.

“The global health degree will have a wide variety of applications,” Livingstone said. “Students who want to go into medical missions may pursue it, even those who want to go into research.”