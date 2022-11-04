 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center

Fudge center

A rendering shows Baylor's Fudge Football Development Center, which will expand on the Allison Indoor Practice Facility between the Brazos River and University Parks Drive.

 Baylor University, provided

Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million.

Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.

“The Fudge Center will connect to the Allison Indoor Practice Facility, expanding the 80-yard indoor turf field to 100 yards and creating more than 100,000 square feet of new space for the Baylor football program,” the press release says. “The state-of-the-art facility will include offices for coaches, equipment staff, medical trainers and a locker room for student-athletes, as well as a medical training room, equipment distribution room, a strength and conditioning weight room and a large team meeting room.”

Renderings show a stretch of windows looking out to the Brazos River directly along the bank. The facility site is on the same side of the river as most of Baylor, and a little downstream of the footbridge crossing to McLane Stadium.

The center is named for the family of Jeremy and Kristy Fudge, of Parker, Texas, who gave $15 million to the university.

During regents' two-day meeting, shorter than typical, they heard a year-end financial report indicating the university’s assets have grown to $3.9 billion, operating revenue totaled $925.1 million and operating expenses totaled $836.5 million, according to the press release.

“We are experiencing more demand than ever for a Baylor education as students seek an excellent academic experience at a Christian research university that is mid-sized and competes in Power 5 athletics,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone said in the press release. “This is what distinguishes Baylor University and why Baylor is more of a national brand than at any point in its history.”

The university received more than 50,000 applications for its fall 2022 class, and 47% of students admitted are from out of state, according to the press release.

Special guest Jenni Carlson (@JenniCarlson_OK) of The Oklahoman, now in her 24th year covering Sooner state football and other cool stuff like the NBA, joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk.
