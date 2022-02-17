Baylor relaxing COVID-19 mask policy

Smiles and frowns, at least visible ones, will increase at Baylor University next week as the university relaxes its COVID-19 mask policy.
Beginning Monday, mask-wearing in classrooms and labs will be optional with a few exceptions.
President Linda Livingstone shared the changes in her weekly Presidential Perspective message Thursday, citing the school's 82% vaccination rate, a "significant drop" in local COVID-19 cases and research that cloth masks are less effective against more contagious COVID-19 variants.
Students, faculty and staff will still be required to wear masks in private offices if requested. Anyone recovering from COVID-19 will be asked to wear a mask when around others for five days after a five-day isolation period ends, and anyone who has come in close contact with someone with COVID-19 also will be asked to wear a mask when around others for 10 days. The university will supply N-95 masks on request and continue to offer testing for students and employees who feel they may have COVID-19.
The change in policy comes as declining COVID-19 cases across the nation are leading states, cities and organizations to ease protocols aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The McLennan County Courthouse dropped its mask requirements and temperature tests for visitors Thursday. Vicki Menard, the local administrative judge, said courthouse operations will return to normal procedures March 1, though judges still will have the option to conduct teleconference hearings.
Other Waco-area schools may ease their mask policies in the weeks ahead. Mask use is strongly encouraged for McLennan Community College students, faculty and staff, but administrators will discuss possible changes to the college's mask recommendations, MCC spokesperson Lisa Elliott said.
Waco Independent School District trustees will consider ending the district's mask mandate at a meeting Feb. 24. The district requires students, teachers, staff and campus visitors to wear masks when on campuses, a policy implemented in September when a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant was causing a spike in student and employee absences.
Although the district calls for mask use, it has not penalized students or employees who do not comply. Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said no students or teachers had been disciplined for not wearing a mask while on campus.
"We've been more encouraging and I think for the most part, people have been pretty compliant," Jauregui said.
Masks are provided at each school.
District administrators reported last fall that COVID-19 cases dropped significantly in Waco schools in the weeks after the mask mandate went into effect.
COVID-19 cases in McLennan County continue to fall as a record-breaking surge caused by the omicron variant loses steam. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 26 new cases and three new deaths caused by COVID-19 on Thursday, with 64 people in local hospitals with COVID-19, including 12 on ventilators.