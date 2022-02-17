Baylor relaxing COVID-19 mask policy

Smiles and frowns, at least visible ones, will increase at Baylor University next week as the university relaxes its COVID-19 mask policy.

Beginning Monday, mask-wearing in classrooms and labs will be optional with a few exceptions.

President Linda Livingstone shared the changes in her weekly Presidential Perspective message Thursday, citing the school's 82% vaccination rate, a "significant drop" in local COVID-19 cases and research that cloth masks are less effective against more contagious COVID-19 variants.

Students, faculty and staff will still be required to wear masks in private offices if requested. Anyone recovering from COVID-19 will be asked to wear a mask when around others for five days after a five-day isolation period ends, and anyone who has come in close contact with someone with COVID-19 also will be asked to wear a mask when around others for 10 days. The university will supply N-95 masks on request and continue to offer testing for students and employees who feel they may have COVID-19.

The change in policy comes as declining COVID-19 cases across the nation are leading states, cities and organizations to ease protocols aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.