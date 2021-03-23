Baylor releases report on slavery ties, recommendations for monuments

“That’s not the whole of Baylor’s history… both with respect to Baylor’s history and with respect to our African-American brothers and sisters as well as other minority groups and their experiences with Baylor over the decades,” Roundtree said.

Livingstone said telling Baylor’s complete racial history will mean analyzing everything from the current report’s scope to the modern day.

“It will certainly take some time to do that and to find the right people to help us to do that, but it’s certainly part of our commitment,” Livingstone said.

Jason Cook, vice president for marketing and communications, said the report is not the first time the university has examined its racial past, and the report is just “one piece of the puzzle” when it comes to reconciling with that past.

“Last summer, we said we were going to do a lot of things in response to the racial unrest in this country,” Cook said. “The commission was one of them but we also did mandatory diversity training for faculty, staff and students, we launched another conversation series on race and that kind of rolled into the commission work, we had an added focus on hiring and also added the Trailblazer scholarships as well.”

The scholarship fund has raised roughly $2 million so far.