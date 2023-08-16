Students moving into Baylor University this week are seeing the final result of a $41.7 million renovation that has transformed a residence hall known to generations of alumni.

Ruth Collins Residence Hall, built in 1957, was set to reopen Thursday after being closed more than a year. Many of the students had been rehoused at a hotel across Interstate 35 during the renovations that started in May 2022.

The renovation moved the building’s front entrance from Eighth to Seventh Street so that it faces the rest of the campus. It added new community spaces including a kitchen and dining room, added more windows for more natural light. New hardwood floors and updated electrical and plumbing infrastructure also were part of the project, said Tiffany Lowe, director for campus living and learning at Baylor.

“Collins has a long legacy of community and students wanting to live there,” Lowe said. “They want to live there because they have heard so much about the traditional Collins experience, or they want to live there because their mother lived there or their grandmother lived there or their sister. It was really exciting to preserve some of that history and also modernize it for today’s students and for the student of the future.”

Renovations have been long in coming for a dorm that students nicknamed “Crusty Collins.” The 466 freshman women who were set to move into Collins on Thursday can look forward to moving into a new dorm with updated spaces and clean interiors.

Lowe said the number of residents decreased from the old capacity of 570 to the new number of 466 due to the renovations. She said that typically when a dorm is renovated, about 10-15% of the beds are lost due to bedroom resizing or bedrooms being reconfigured as laundry rooms, community rooms or other spaces.

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the renovation wrapped up earlier this month after 14 months of construction.

Baylor contracted with SpringHill Suites by Marriott to house some of the displaced Collins students but let the contract expire in May. The hotel was dubbed “Cityside” when Baylor first secured it in fall 2021 to house an unusually large freshman class.

Fogleman said Baylor began renovating Alexander and Memorial Residence Halls this May, with plans to join the two buildings with a new middle building, the Carona Family Commons.

Once those renovations wrap up next summer, Allen, Dawson and Kokernot residence halls are next to be renovated, Fogleman said. Upon the completion of those renovations, Fogleman said all 10 of Baylor’s older residence halls will have undergone renovations, following the renovations of North and South Russell in 2014, Penland in 2016 and Martin in 2017.

Move-in began Wednesday and will continue Thursday as Baylor prepares to begin the fall semester Monday. More than 20,000 students, including some 3,300 freshmen, are expected to attend Baylor this year.

The move-in event has became a tradition over the last 21 years, bringing out volunteers, which often include Baylor students and faculty, to assist incoming freshmen and their families with the process of moving their belongings into dorm rooms.

As usual, Baylor President Linda Livingstone and first gent Brad Livingstone were on hand to help Wednesday. President Livingstone was wearing a “Move2BU” shirt and shorts that showed scars on her knees — evidence of a recent renovation of her own.

She underwent a double knee replacement surgery in June, scheduling the procedure so she recover in time to assist with move-in.

Livingstone said she is feeling great and excited for the upcoming school year.

“I can’t say enough about the care I received from my surgeon from my physical therapist,” Livingstone said. “They got me ready to go. I’ve already climbed to the fourth floor of a couple of residence halls this morning and the knees feel great. I’ve had so much support and care and love from the Baylor family and lots of prayers, and I can’t thank people enough for the support they provided us this summer. But I’m doing great and ready to move those boxes in.”