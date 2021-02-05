Baylor researcher exploring technology's role in sex trafficking fight

While technology is an important piece of the puzzle, it is not an answer on its own. When technology is not being used to its full potential, it is generally not a problem with the technology or any lack of training. It is more common for officers to be spread too thin and working with resources too limited to focus more on sex trafficking, Petter said.

“What we’ve learned is that technology can help, but we also need social structures and institutional structures in place that allow the officers to use the technology to help them,” Petter said.

Joseph Scaramucci, a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detective who specializes in investigating online solicitation, said the researchers will have some difficulty because there is a limited amount of data on human trafficking, and a lot of it is flawed or outdated.

“Bad data is the biggest problem in human trafficking. That is something I fight the most,” Scaramucci said.

Giddens said that dearth of information poses an obstacle to the research she and her colleagues have planned.