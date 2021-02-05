Baylor researcher part of team exploring technology's role in sex trafficking fight

A Baylor University researcher is part of an effort funded by the National Science Foundation seeking to better understand the roles technology plays in human trafficking, and in the law enforcement fight against it.
Stacie Petter, an information systems professor in Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business and her colleague Laurie Giddens, an information systems assistant professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, have been awarded a $249,998 planning grant from National Science Foundation. They are using the money to bring on more team members with backgrounds in economics, criminal justice and public policy, with the goal of building knowledge that could help combat sex trafficking.
“Technology is this thread that runs through a certain element component of domestic sex trafficking,” Petter said. “I don’t think we fully understand how it’s being used by criminals and being used by law enforcement. That’s what we’re really trying to understand here.”
Petter said she and Giddens searched “far and wide” for a grant opportunity that fit their specific idea, but most available funding is focused on other aspects of human trafficking, like supporting victims. While that type of funding and support is important, it is not something their business expertise lends itself to. A friend and former colleague eventually sent her the application for the National Science Foundation grant for studying “illicit systems,” which can refer to any illegal trade, including weapons, drugs or sex trafficking.
She said technology often becomes a way for traffickers to target and coerce victims, especially through social media. Better documentation of how criminals operate will help. For law enforcement, there are tools available, but they are often simply not being used.
Giddens, who met Petter while earning her Ph.D in information systems from Baylor, said they bonded over their shared passion for information technology and desire to fight human trafficking.
"It's exciting, because we've been working on this for a long time, just to build up our knowledge of everything," Giddens said. "It helps give us the opportunity and the time and bring other people who are working on this together. We feel like that's important for a problem as wicked as human trafficking."
Giddens said the team will include Elizabeth Wheaton, a Southern Methodist University economics lecturer, and Erin Heil, an associate professor of criminal justice at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Giddens said they also want to recruit public policy experts and people who work directly with trafficking victims.
Common tools available to law enforcement, some free and some notoriously expensive, scrape photos and data from online advertisements.
Petter said their research will focus on victims of trafficking who are being forced into the sex trade, and not necessarily on sex workers posting advertisements of their own volition. Most of the tools used by law enforcement do not differentiate between the two, and will scrape information and photos from all posts.
While technology is an important piece of the puzzle, it is not an answer on its own. When technology is not being used to its full potential, it is generally not a problem with the technology or any lack of training. It is more common for officers to be spread too thin and working with resources too limited to focus more on sex trafficking, Petter said.
“What we’ve learned is that technology can help, but we also need social structures and institutional structures in place that allow the officers to use the technology to help them,” Petter said.
Joseph Scaramucci, a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detective who specializes in investigating online solicitation, said the researchers will have some difficulty because there is a limited amount of data on human trafficking, and a lot of it is flawed or outdated.
“Bad data is the biggest problem in human trafficking. That is something I fight the most,” Scaramucci said.
Giddens said that dearth of information poses an obstacle to the research she and her colleagues have planned.
“We’re looking at this information, and part of the problem is that we don’t know how many people are being exploited and how many people are doing this, or are in the sex industry because they want to be,” Giddens said. “It’s difficult.”