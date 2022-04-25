Baylor rolls out new LGBTQ support group, but unofficial group continues advocacy

Now that Baylor University has launched its first official support and resource group for LGBTQ students, a long-running unofficial LGBTQ student group plans to continue advocate for change in ways the official group cannot under university guidelines.

The university created the new group, Prism, after holding multiple listening sessions with students over the last semester. According to Prism’s constitution, its purpose is to foster a safe environment for LGBTQ students, give them a voice, and connect them with support and resources.

Prism Co-president Lor Duncan, a senior studying social work, said they attended those listening sessions held by the university’s student activities department, during which LGBTQ students spoke about their experiences and needs as Baylor students.

“I feel like the administration got a better idea of the queer experience on campus and I feel like the students were able to get a better idea of the administration’s intentions,” Duncan said.

Duncan said the new student group will also help educate students, faculty and staff on LGBTQ issues and experiences. The group will also serve as a confidential, safe place for students who might not be out yet.

Matt Burchett, assistant dean for philanthropic engagement and senior director of student activities, said during those listening sessions he contacted some participants and asked if they’d be interested in helping to draft Prism’s constitution and lead the new organization.

“We have some really incredible students,” Burchett said. “They’ve all been courageous and thoughtful, … some of the finest young people to be on this journey with.”

The student group marks a historic first for the university, but unofficial LGBTQ organizations run by Baylor students date back to at least the early 2000s.

The current unofficial group, Gamma Alpha Upsilon or GAY, has existed for at least a decade under different names, and its members met with student activities officials during the listening process.

The group's leadership has requested an official charter from the university multiple times. University officials said the group ran afoul of Baylor’s Statement on Human Sexuality, which states students “will not participate in advocacy groups which promote understandings of sexuality that are contrary to biblical teaching.”

The university has changed the statement’s language over time, removing lines that described “homosexual acts” as “misuses of God’s gifts” in a category with sexual abuse and harassment.

GAY President Brittany LaVergne, a history major poised to graduate in May, said she attended three of the listening sessions.

“There are now two opportunities for LGBTQ+ students to get involved in this community, and I think that’s really awesome,” LaVergne said.

LaVergne said as an unofficial group, GAY can cover topics Prism won’t be able to address, such as comprehensive sexual education and affirmation theology.

“I feel like there’s a lot we can do in terms of learning more about how we can bring LGBTQ+ acceptance, affirmation and equality to places like Baylor,” LaVergne said.

Discussions about LGBTQ students’ experiences at Baylor began anew in 2019 after a petition asking Baylor to recognize Gamma Alpha Upsilon garnered more than 3,000 signatures. In a letter to students and employees that August, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said university officials had been discussing how to better support LGBTQ students since 2018, and “must do more to demonstrate love and support” those students.

Over the next two years, Baylor’s student senate and faculty senate passed resolutions in support of GAY. The university’s board of regents passed a resolution that both reaffirmed Baylor’s commitment to the statement on human sexuality and stated the university is responsible for meeting the needs of all students, regardless of their gender or sexuality.

Burchett said Prism is meant to meet those goals.

“I’m in charge of 350 different organizations, and we don’t always see eye to eye with every single organization that exists on campus,” Burchett said. “What we want to provide is a place of belonging and connection for as many students as we possibly can.”

