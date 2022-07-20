Baylor School of Education camp teaches 'number sense' to youngest students

A cluster of 10 young children lined up Wednesday morning on a grid of 10 squares marked on the floor at the Mayborn Museum, eager to play a game.

Children took turns calling on their peers to hop in or out of the grid, then calculating how many laughing, excitable children had been added or subtracted.

The simple game is just one way children at the Mathematics for Early Learners Academy this month are using their bodies as well as their heads to learn basic math concepts.

The four-week camp, hosted for the sixth year by the Baylor University School of Education, returned this week to the Mayborn Museum after COVID-19 restrictions sidelined it in 2020 and caused it to be combined with a summer school program last year.

The camp this year has drawn a record 60 pupils who are preparing to enter kindergarten or first grade at five Waco, La Vega and Midway elementary schools. Together with Baylor those school districts help fund the morning program, which runs Mondays through Thursdays.

The children, chosen by their schools for the program, get plenty of one-on-one attention, guided by 11 master teachers, five Baylor undergraduate students, five Baylor graduate students, seven paraprofessionals from the three school districts and two research consultants.

The students go to small groups, big groups, stations and museum walks daily. The academy also has STEM days where students interact with museum workers who are able to talk to them about dinosaurs and fossils. On Monday the camp visited Baylor’s indoor soccer facility, where athletes incorporated math games into the sport.

Students participate in range of activities such as flashcards and number lines, designed to help them build "number sense."

Baylor education professor Sandi Cooper founded the program in 2016 based on her passion for early childhood mathematics.

“I really feel like if children can get that firm foundation early on, really focused on early numbers, then it’s going to help them be successful moving forward in math certainly,” she said. "For several years I had brainstormed the idea of working with this age group and sort of conceptualizing the idea. How can I bring together several children to impact the children in the community?”

Cooper said she began partnering with school districts to find children that would be able to gain the most from this experience. A special curriculum has been curated to fit the needs of the students at the camp.

“The first few years, we used another curriculum that was designed for a whole school year and we were just pulling pieces out of it,” Cooper said. “What we discovered is, really we wanted a focused, four-week curriculum that would help the children grow, in this time frame of summer. If they’ve just finished pre-K, it would really give them that boost to get ready for kinder. If they’ve just finished kinder, what was it that they missed? This four-week curriculum is designed for that.”

During the camp the Baylor student-teachers are recorded during small group time and their teaching tactics are reviewed and discussed in what is coined “teacher noticing.”

“It gives them a great opportunity to grow as a teacher and focus on just teaching math,” Cooper said.

As a part of the research conducted, campers participate in a pre-camp and post-camp assessment to discover what they already know and what they have learned by the end of camp. After the camp, the teachers continue to monitor the students during the school year and compare their data with pupils who didn’t attend the camp.

Recent Baylor graduate and master teacher Ashley Solar said she was drawn to working with the program because it was Baylor-based.

“Being in the classroom is where I feel most comfortable. I enjoy giving back to these kids,” Solar said. “The program itself is so unique in the way that it’s designed. Allowing these kids from different areas within McLennan County to come out and have exposure to these foundational skills will probably help them in upcoming kinder and first grade.”

Solar works with Crestview Elementary School during camp and said she finds joy being able to instruct the students.

“I just enjoy being around the kids and being able to provide a positive outlet into their lives,” Solar said. “I’ve loved getting to go around and do the different exhibits and stuff like that.”

Midway ISD superintendent George Kazanas said his district is participating in MELA this summer for the first time, with more than 20 students. Students were asked to attend based on input from teachers, evaluations and assessments.

“We were really thrilled that a large proportion of the students that we had recommended were actually attending,” Kazanas said.

The camp benefits students by keeping them busy for a portion of the summer, Kazanas said.

“It gets them thinking about more abstract concepts of mathematics and gives them tactical, real world, fun games to really attach meaning to math,” Kazanas said. “This gives them the foundations that they need in order to continue through curriculum as they grow and mature.”