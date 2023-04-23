Two teams of researchers, one led by a Baylor University geoscientist, working together in Kenya and Uganda for the past 10 years to study fossils of plants and animals, discovered a prehistoric Africa different than previously envisioned.

Two findings of the National Science Foundation research may shift scientific paradigms in the coming years: that grasses were much more common in the landscape of equatorial Africa around 15 to 21 million years ago than previously thought, and that early apes lived successfully in those grassy woodlands and wooded grasslands, Baylor associate professor of geosciences Daniel Peppe said. The prevailing understanding among geologists and others who study the time period is that 15 to 21 million years ago nearly all of equatorial Africa was covered by forest and that apes evolved in forests and not in grasslands, Peppe said.

Published recently in the journal Science, Peppe was the lead author on one scientific paper and co-author on another paper that detail the paradigm-shifting results.

“Our research, using three lines of evidence, shows that grasses were common in many parts of Africa at that time, including Moroto, Uganda,” Peppe said. “We studied Morotopithecus fossils from Moroto that showed this ape lived in a wooded grassland there and that its adaptations and characteristics allowed it to do well outside the forest.”

One of the most advanced of the early apes, Morotopithecus, inhabited open woodland environments with abundant grasses and relied on leaves as an important component of its diet, according to a Baylor University press release about the journal articles.

The finding contradicts longstanding predictions that the unique features of apes, such as an upright torso, originated in forest environments to enable access to fruit resources, Robin Bernstein, program director for biological anthropology at the U.S. National Science Foundation, said in the press release. She said the findings are transformative.

“For the first time, by combining diverse lines of evidence, this collaborative research team tied specific aspects of early ape anatomy to nuanced environmental changes in their habitat in eastern Africa, now revealed as more open and less forested than previously thought,” Bernstein said in the press release.

The effort outlines a new framework for future studies regarding ape evolutionary origins, Bernstein said.

Peppe said it should put the nail in the coffin of the pan-African forest idea and the idea that apes evolved exclusively in forests.

“This research should open up the fields to many new hypotheses,” Peppe said.

The overall research project was called Research on Eastern African Catarrhine and Hominoid Evolution.

The team worked simultaneously on two broad investigative goals, Peppe’s colleague, Kieran McNulty, professor of anthropology at the University of Minnesota, wrote in the press release.

One goal was to understand the types of ecosystems that existed in the early Miocene epoch, Peppe said. The Miocene epoch began 24 million years ago and ended 5 million years ago. It came after dinosaurs and before humans.

A complementary goal was to understand how the environments of the time could have affected the evolution of early apes.

Particularly of interest to Peppe was to understand the prevalence of open environments and grasses that use a particular kind of photosynthesis adaptation, C4, that helps plants survive in arid and dry environments, he said.

To develop this multidisciplinary understanding of the plants and animals that lived in the East African Rift of Kenya and Uganda, the research team developed multiple lines of evidence based on the fossil record found there, Peppe said. Among the lines of evidence were fossilized soils, fossilized plants and the study of the Morotopithecus fossilized bones together with developing an understanding of the rock strata, in which all the fossils were found, with studies of magnetic properties of the rocks as well as isotopes found within them, Peppe said.

One of Peppe’s roles in the research was to study the magnetic properties of the fossils in Africa using a magnetometer similar to the one Baylor has in his lab on campus.

Understanding magnetic properties of the rocks and fossils, together with the radioactive isotopes found in them, such as carbon-14, allowed the research team to establish that the fossils they were looking at came from between 15 million and 21 million years ago, Peppe said.

Plant silica microfossils, called phytoliths, found with the plant fossils allowed the team to determine that grasses were prevalent among the vegetation and that these grasses were adapted with C4 photosynthesis for hot dry climates, Peppe said.

Working in the fossil record is challenging, McNulty said in the press release.

“We discover hints and clues about past life and need to figure out how to assemble and interpret them across space and time,” McNulty said. “Any one of the analyses in these papers would have made for an interesting study, and any one of them, alone, would have produced incomplete, inconclusive or incorrect interpretations. That is the nature of paleontological research: it’s like putting together a 4D puzzle, but where each team member can only see some of the pieces.”

Peppe called the assembled 4D puzzle a reconstruction of the early environment there in Africa around 15 to 21 million years ago. He said that by having scientists of several disciplines working together on the project, they could combine methods and compare and contrast their results with each other to gain a conceptual understanding of the soils, the plant life and the animal life.

“We suspected that we would find C4 plants at some sites, but we didn’t expect to find them at as many sites as we did, and in such high abundance,” Peppe said.

Multiple lines of evidence show that C4 grasses and open habitats were important parts of the early Miocene landscape and that early apes lived in a wide variety of habitats, ranging from closed canopy forests to open habitats like scrublands and wooded grasslands with C4 grasses, Peppe said.

“It really changes our understanding of what ecosystems looked like when the modern African plant and animal community was evolving,” Peppe said