Baylor scientist shares expectations for learning from NASA lunar flyby

NASA's ongoing lunar flyby mission, called Artemis 1, should splashdown Sunday, and a Baylor University scientist has great expectations for knowledge to be gained.

"The core of project Artemis is to prepare to go to Mars, to test and prove on Earth and on the moon everything that will be required to go to Mars, " Baylor University astrophysicist Barbara Castanheira-Endl said.

This mission's fight plan calls for re-entry Sunday, with splashdown near San Diego.

NASA launched the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 16 to test many new systems, including its most powerful launch vehicle ever, the Space Launch System, the Orion crew capsule and other systems. While the capsule carries no astronauts, NASA scientists equipped it with three test dummies carrying an array of sensors to study the likely effects on astronauts of cosmic radiation, acceleration and vibration.

“Data collected from the dummies will be very useful to prepare to send crews to the moon and on to Mars,” Castanheira-Endl said.

The mission so far has exceeded expectations of NASA officials and mission managers, according to Associated Press reports.

This is the farthest flight away from the Earth for any spacecraft designed to carry crew and return to Earth, Castanheira-Endl said.

NASA, the European Space Agency and the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, have been sending astronauts and cosmonauts up to the International Space Station since the 1990s for journeys of 6 to 12 months, Castanheira-Endl said.

The space station operates in low Earth orbit, about 200 miles above the Earth, which means the Earth’s magnetic field provides significant protection from particle flux out of the sun and from cosmic radiation.

The Orion capsule’s flight path takes it on a three-week journey to the moon and up to 45,000 miles beyond, NASA materials say. Nearly this entire journey is outside the protection of any magnetic field, as the moon has no magnetic field and the Earth’s extends about 40,000 miles above its surface.

The uncrewed capsule will fly around 500,000 miles from Earth to the moon and back, each way taking about a week. It also spent a week orbiting the moon, on an elliptical path taking it as close as about 70 miles to the moon and as far away as nearly 45,000 miles from the lunar surface, NASA materials show.

The capsule and the suits crew members will wear during future flights will provide the protection they require from radiation, Castanheira-Endl said.

“It’s too bad the spacecraft couldn’t photograph any of the Apollo landing sites,” Castanheira-Endl said.

NASA officials said the closest approach of the capsule to Tranquility Base, the landing site of Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, came during nighttime at that site, the AP reported. Armstrong and Aldrin landed their lunar module on the moon July 20, 1969, and both astronauts walked on the lunar surface.

The Orion capsule’s orbits about the moon also took it over the landing sites of Apollo 12 and Apollo 17. But on these passes, it flew too high above the lunar surface for the cameras to return detailed images of descent stages of those missions’ lunar modules, or experiments and rovers left behind on the lunar surface, the AP reported.